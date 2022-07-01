ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento City Council Cancels Special Meeting After Sean Loloee Agrees To Independent Review Of Residency

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders have canceled their special council meeting set for Friday over claims one council member doesn’t live in the district he represents.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sean Loloee, who represents Del Paso Heights, actually lives in Granite Bay in a home owned by his wife. Loloee says his wife and their children live there, but he still lives in Sacramento.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg called for a special council meeting to publicly address the questions and for Loloee to explain where he has lived since being elected.

However, in a statement released Friday morning, Loloee announced he would be willing to work with the City Attorney’s Office in an independent investigation. Loloee’s statement means there is no need for the Friday meeting, City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said.

Results of the independent review will be released when completed, but it’s unclear when it will be done.

