ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Inverness Train Station Cafe on track to open for Sunday Independence Day Celebrations

By Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was ever an Inverness business that was a team effort getting off the ground, the Train Station Café near Liberty Park would be near the top of the list. As part of its lease with the city council it had to open by inverness’ Independence Day celebrations July...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
hernandosun.com

Rezoning win for future restaurant

At the regular meeting on June 20, 2022, the Brooksville City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning petition for the property at 419 Howell Avenue and the structure upon it to PDP-Commercial. The owners of the property plan to use the structure as a “quaint sit-down breakfast/lunch eatery for crepes and coffee; a place to socialize.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Citrus County, FL (7/5-7/11)

We try to make our top 5 activities a variety to fit every age type. Hopefully you can find at least one that your kiddos will be interested in. Be sure to check out our full events calendar to find all the activities we have found in the county. Every...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus County food giveaway July dates

Mark your calendar for the two scheduled Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway events in July: Wednesday, July 13 and July 27. Beginning at 9 a.m. on each of those days, the public can receive food at the Crystal River Mall parking lot — drive-thru only. The mall is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Citrus County, FL
Lifestyle
Citrus County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Inverness, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Floral City Garden Club: Carol Wood set the bar high

Oh, that we could all go out with such a blaze of glory serving our community as Carol Wood did!. President Carol Wood has certainly set a shining example for us. She and her husband, Kelley, joined the Floral City Garden Club in 2018 and immediately they became very involved in club activities. She had just returned home from the annual short course offered by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, when she suddenly passed away on June 8 at her home in Brooksville.
FLORAL CITY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Major renovation planned at Tractor Supply store in Leesburg

A major renovation is planned at the Tractor Supply store in Leesburg. Bids are due July 14 for the renovation project at the store located at 1706 Citrus Blvd. Construction is expected to begin in August. The renovation project will include the erection of a greenhouse. The work will include...
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Independence Day#Beer#Pizza Oven#Wine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Train Station Caf#Wheeler Construction Llc#Humphrey Saltmarsh
WCJB

American Freedom Festival at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating the 4th of July including people in Marion County. The three day American Freedom Festival is being held at Silver Springs State Park. Officials with the non-profit organization Community First Support Foundation put the festival together. The organization...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on firework displays

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Libraries' new Seed Library takes root

With two successful months of checkouts, the Citrus County Library System is excited to announce the launch of our second Seed Library at the Homosassa Public Library, on Tuesday, July 5. The Seed Library offers a variety of fruit, vegetable and flower seeds free of charge to community members. Seed...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sip Happens owner built a business on passion for spirits

Bentley Hale’s interest in all things wine and spirits began while she was working in the restaurant industry. She started as a host at a restaurant in California when she was 15 and over time worked her way up to bar manager, then general manager, learning about all aspects of running a restaurant.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
villages-news.com

Developer wants to update signage to tout presence of The Studio Theater

The Developer wants to update signage at Tierra Del Sol to tout the presence of The Studio Theater. The Developer’s request will be considered by the Amenity Authority Committee when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. Commercial Property Management has requested permission to update the marquee...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints. You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around the Community: Let's be joyful

Famed poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882) wrote of “joy,” our positive word for this week: “Into our lives in many simple, familiar homely ways, God infuses the element of joy from the surprises of life which unrepentantly brighten our days and fill our eyes with light.”. Many...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from July 2

Story by retiree Mike Wright of the Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019, as printed: “In 2016, Citrus County commissioners asked the state to consider moving the parkway three miles further north to C.R. 486. The state agrees and, at the time, was the concern that C.R. 491 widening between S.R. 44 and C.R. 486 would not be completed and ending the parkway at S.R. 44 would create a traffic mess on C.R. 491. The BOCC was right about one thing and that is C.R. 491 four-laning would be incomplete.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy