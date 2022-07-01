ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas students are doing better on STAAR exams, but still hurting from pandemic loss

By Kelly Wiley
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JTyM_0gSAfe4C00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After two years of virtual and hybrid schooling, the goal – set out by lawmakers and leadership at the Texas Education Agency and by school districts – was to make up for years of academic losses during the pandemic.

Just before the school year began, Texas lawmakers passed HB 4545, a law mandating districts to make a list of every student who did not pass the STAAR or did not take it and give them more tutoring in smaller groups.

Sounds simple enough, but Texas teachers will tell you quickly – it was not.

Despite the challenges, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath will tell you it seems to have worked in terms of student improvement.

STAAR testing returns with slight change to school rating system

STAAR scores for grades three through eight show gains across the board in math and reading from the 2020-21 school year, TEA data shows. Although, the gains in math have still not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Scores also show the improvement stretch among special education students, economically disadvantaged students and across mastery levels in Texas, according to TEA data.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzVUd_0gSAfe4C00
    Texas Education Agency slideshow showing Spring 2022 STAAR data
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNC4n_0gSAfe4C00
    Texas Education Agency slideshow showing Spring 2022 STAAR data
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RL38_0gSAfe4C00
    Texas Education Agency slideshow showing Spring 2022 STAAR data
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13x6CS_0gSAfe4C00
    Texas Education Agency slideshow showing Spring 2022 STAAR data
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v6kb_0gSAfe4C00
    Texas Education Agency slideshow showing Spring 2022 STAAR data

“That is strong preliminary evidence that the policy framework of House Bill 4545 is working,” said Morath. “It is largely a story of recovery; it is a story of hope. It is evident that we have extraordinary people working in public schools in Texas, our principals and teachers have done everything they can to help our students.”

To implement HB 4545, many school districts asked teachers to come in early or stay late, sometimes for less than their hourly rate, to tutor students. Some teachers gave up planning or lunch periods to implement the mandate from lawmakers.

Data shows surge in Central Texas teacher, school staff resignations

Morath said the law had varied success depending on how the school district implemented the policy. Morath said some school districts, like Hector ISD, which used virtual tutors, and Hawkins ISD, which built tutoring into its schedule, found success implementing HB 4545.

“If it was not built into the calendar in advance, it was much more difficult, because you were mostly needing to do it after school, before school, you typically needed to use extra labor to do that,” said Morath. “And if you could not find extra labor to do that … then that was one more thing for teachers to do, which is not ideal by a long stretch.”

But there is still a lot to be learned about why scores in the state are improving. Morath said the state has not yet broken down testing results by who all received additional tutoring through HB 4545.

HB 4545 was not the only change to happen in school districts in Texas during the most recent school year. Unlike the two previous school years, at the start of the school year, campuses in Texas were largely operating in person.

TEA warns to cut off funding if Austin ISD doesn’t change instruction model for secondary students

“This is what you want to see. You want to see all kids getting better,” said Morath. “What is also true is we have not fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic and mathematics. We have, we do have quite a way to go to get back to our former level of student performance and proficiency in math.”

Parents can see how their children answered each question on the STAAR, including links to the curriculum and information on why the answer was wrong on TexasAssessment.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks… or doesn’t

In Texas, people charged with crimes and found mentally incompetent to stand trial most often obtain restoration treatment at a state hospital before returning to jail and being able to actively participate in their defense. In recent years, there have been efforts to increase other competency restoration alternatives – like jail-based or outpatient methods – but for some people, like Naquan Carter, those options are not always available.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

DPS trooper crashes during pursuit

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a crash Monday during a high-speed chase. In a news release, DPS said around 11:08 a.m. a Texas State Trooper tried to stop the driver of a black 2019 Nissan for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. A high speed […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staar#Central Texas#Mathematics#Hb 4545
ABC Big 2 News

Locals discuss travel woes ahead of July 4th

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texans who spoke to ABC Big 2 News on Friday are well aware of how expensive it is to travel currently, but they also say that with a little planning, you can still find affordable options for a holiday weekend get-away.  Natalie Harris and her family are ready to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas DPS increase patrol presence ahead of 4th of July

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS and local law enforcement are working to keep drivers safe as people across the Basin prepare for the 4th of July celebrations. Alarming numbers from TxDOT reveal that last year 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by a drunk driver. From July 1st through Independence […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy