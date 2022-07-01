ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Documentary trailer about Norfolk’s fireworks show ‘BoomFest’ released

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A trailer has been released for a documentary about an annual event in Siouxland.

Norfolk’s Boomfest began in 1976 and started out with $1,500 worth of fireworks and a car trunk. It’s now turned into a $50,000 show involving a semi-truck and a week of set-up.

A documentary, “Behind the Boom,” highlights behind the scenes of the festival, and the film was completed in October 2021. The piece will be entered into film festivals through March 2023.

Boomfest 2022 takes place at Norfolk’s Skyview Lake and Park on July 1 and 2. During the celebrations, the community holds a grilling competition, concert, and disc golf tournament paired with food vendors. The main attraction, the firework display is set to start at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. However, those are only some of the offered activities. To see the full schedule for the event, click here.

