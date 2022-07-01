ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Police say 2-year-old drowned in Bradenton canal

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8bbA_0gSAfCXy00

Bradenton Police said a 2-year-old child drowned Friday morning near an apartment complex.

According to Bradenton Police, the child drowned near the View Carlton Arms Apartments on the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Drive. Police said the initial call came in around 10:31 a.m. after a witness found the child's body in a nearby canal.

Bradenton Police said the child's family has been notified and the situation is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will update this story as new information becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Man struck by boat propeller near Egmont Key

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Manatee County deputy remembered in honorary ride

The "Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember" rolling memorial will be stopping at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Operations Center on Monday, July 4 to honor Deputy Douglas Clark and all those who died in the line of duty across the U.S. in 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Accidents
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Accident#Bradenton Police#Carlton Inlet Drive#Abc Action News
Click10.com

2-year-old boy drowns in Florida canal, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. – A two-year-old boy drowned in a canal outside a west central Florida apartment complex Friday morning, police said. According to a Facebook post by the Bradenton Police Department, a witness called 911 just after 10:30 a.m. to report what appeared to be a child floating in the canal behind an apartment building.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Pinellas County

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was shot during an encounter with Pinellas County deputies on Thursday afternoon has died, police say. The Clearwater Police Department says Robert Hubbard, 43, died after the shooting. His last known address was in Tampa. In a press conference on Thursday...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy