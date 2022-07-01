ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLW Reportedly In Talks For New Media Rights Deal

By Joseph Lee
 3 days ago

The Wrestling Observer Newsetter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is in talks for a new media rights deal that would reportedly be...

Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
Natalya Reveals Who Impressed Her At The WWE Performance Center

During an interview on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Natalya revealed which current woman stood out for her at the WWE Performance Center during her recent time spent there. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. On who stood out at the WWE Performance Center: “A...
Trevor Murdoch Reveals His Talks With AEW ‘Fizzled Out Pretty Quick’

– During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch. On not having interest in returning to WWE: “Cinderella has found his shoe. When I was a young guy, I was open to all of that. ‘Whoever will pay me the most and push me.’ NWA treats me right, when I’m in the ring, I feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be. When I watch the program, I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. This is where Trevor Murdoch is supposed to be, right here. At the end of the day, when NWA says, ‘Hey Trevor, we’re done with you in front of the camera,’ that’s it. This is where I’m finishing my career, in the NWA. In my personal opinion, I won’t be able to top what I’ve done, just in the short time I’ve been here. I’m a tried and true NWA guy. I don’t want to go to AEW, I don’t want to go to WWE. They’re great in their own respective, but Trevor Murdoch fits in the NWA and I’m happy here. This is where I’m going to stay,” he said.
Montez Ford on the WWE Draft Possibly Forcing a Split for The Street Profits, His Dream of Becoming WWE Champion

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022, The Street Profits member Montez Ford discussed a potential breakup for the tag team and what it would mean for their futures in WWE. Ford also discussed his dream of eventually becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.:
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
Kurt Angle Discusses Offers AEW Made For Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by NBC Sports’ “Ten Count” during which he revealed AEW wanted to sign him to wrestle. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. On AEW wanting to sign him: “[AEW] actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular....
Mick Foley Reveals His Best Violent Match Ever

During the most recent episode of his “Foley is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed which violent match he believes is the best match he’s ever competed in. The Hardcore Legend said (per Wrestling Inc.), “Backlash [2004 against Randy Orton] is number one for me. [Triple H] and me at the Rumble 2000 is either two or three.”
WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
Acero’s WWE Raw Review 7.4.22

EVERYONE! I implore you to both check out my interview with Comic Book Author John Lees BY CLICKING HERE, AND Purchase his comic book The Crimson Cage BY CLICKING HERE!!!! It’s FULL of wrestling awesomeness! And Acero Approved!. It’s Monday…you know what that means. Wish I could...
Adam Cole On The Original Plan For Undisputed Era, Being Asked About Adding More Members

The Undisputed Era reigned as a four-man power group in WWE NXT for some time, but Adam Cole revealed that they were asked about becoming larger than that at one point. Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong ruled the NXT brand from 2017 to early 2021 when they split up. Cole, O’Reilly and Fish are now in AEW, and Cole spoke on the Kurt Angle show about the original three-man plans for the group and how they turned down a chance to add some more members later on. You can check out the highlights below:
