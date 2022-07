CUMBERLAND – It was the ultimate feel-good story on the Fourth of July – a hometown native son capturing the venerable and popular hometown road race. Ben Drezek wasted little time in letting the rest of the field competing in Monday’s Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race know that he was going for broke. He made a declarative statement not long after the starter’s pistol was fired and continued his progression up the always-challenging opening mile that features an incline heading west on Nate Whipple Highway.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO