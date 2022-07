For two years, the pandemic curtailed our county’s Fourth of July festivities. Now is the moment to make up for lost time!. Celebrate your Fourth of July with a concert by Kevin Graybill on the oceanfront lawn at the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to the community, there will be music, lawn games, a full bar and fire pits. It is a great place to escape the crowds and enjoy beautiful ocean views.

CAYUCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO