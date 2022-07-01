ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflated GeForce GTX 1630 Pricing Strikes Early US and UK Buyers

By Mark Tyson
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago

Even before its launch , the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. Since becoming official, the news has become even worse; with China pricing revealed , by making the AMD Radeon RX 6400 look like a hero , and for making the six-year-old GeForce GTX 1050 Ti look like a contender in 2022. Now we have seen popular resellers in the US and UK price various GTX 1630 models at preposterous levels.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1630 SC Gaming - US pricing

The EVGA direct retail page clearly illustrates the absurdity of current GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card pricing. If you visit the EVGA sales page for its GTX 16 series GPUs , you will see the solitary GTX 1630 priced at $199, sitting alongside much more capable GPUs, some at the same or even lower price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwcqJ_0gSAe88W00

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, cards like the GTX 1660 Ti and 1660 Super are more expensive than the lowly GTX 1630. However, we see that a far more capable GTX 1660 is only $50 more than a GTX 1630, thanks to a $60 instant rebate. Meanwhile, you can purchase GTX 1650 models direct from EVGA starting at $179. With some patience, you could wait for a re-stock of a $159 EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 SC Ultra Black Gaming model. Lastly, an eyebrow must be raised at the "limit 2 per household" notice on EVGA's GTX 1630.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1630 Gaming – UK pricing

There is no need for UK-dwellers to feel left out concerning Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 price gouging. Popular UK PC maker and components retailer Scan has listed the Zotac GeForce GTX 1630 Gaming at £179.99 (equivalent to $215, but UK prices include 20% VAT).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngLrp_0gSAe88W00

(Image credit: Future)

Zotac's card is definitely cheaper looking than the EVGA SC Gaming model. It is a compact single fan model, which is entirely acceptable given the TDP. But such designs are usually marketed at MSRP or slightly lower.

The GeForce GTX 1630 might find a home in many compact PCs that don't have a spare 6- or 8-pin power connector. However, if you look at the models available from MSI, for example, you can get compact ITX and low-profile versions of the GTX 1650 (and GTX 1050 Ti) fitting the same criteria on the new and used market.

The feeling that the GeForce GTX 1630 will likely be a misfire from Nvidia isn't helped by these prices. Before launch, we had it pegged as a "below $149" graphics card. However, after launch, we've seen the likes of the Radeon RX 6400 deliver almost 60% better performance . And you can buy these Radeon cards new for about $169 from several brands.

If you are looking for a graphics card this summer, please check out our regularly updated Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2022 feature. The Tom's Hardware GPU Benchmarks and Hierarchy 2022 is another tool you should certainly check out.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

Intel Raptor Lake Leaked Slide Confirms DDR5-5600, More PCIe Lanes

Intel has demonstrated a slide revealing the detailed capabilities of its next-generation Raptor Lake desktop platform. Some of the details about Intel's 13th Generation Core processors and supporting platforms have been known for some time, and this slide just confirms a few of the many details we've already published in our Raptor Lake all-we-know article.
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

