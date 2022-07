Honey Pig Korean BBQ, known for Korean-style barbecued meat, is holding its soft opening this week at its location next to H Mart. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Honey Pig Korean BBQ, known for smoky meat “barbecued Korean-style,” held a soft opening July 5 in the H-Mart shopping center at Lakeline Boulevard and US 183. This is the first Austin location, with other locations in Virginia and Maryland. The menu includes barbecued beef, pork, squid, octopus, chicken and shrimp. Prices run from $21.95 for fresh sliced pork belly to $42.99 for kalbi beef ribs. All barbecue entrees come with a bowl of rice and two sides. It is located at 11301 Lakeline Blvd., Ste. 7, Austin. www.honeypigbbq.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO