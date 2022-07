CODY, Wyoming — Garrett Smith of Rexburg left the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls with a smile on his face and a spring in his step after being crowned the 2022 champion. Smith has been one of the top bull riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on three different occasions. He qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 2016 and 2017, then missed a year and was back in 2019. The next two years saw him inside the top 50 in the world standings but staying healthy and riding to his potential was an issue.

