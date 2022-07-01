ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Josh Dunne: Signs one-year extension

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dunne signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Picks up another injury

Garcia was removed from Monday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning after being struck on his left elbow by a swing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Garcia's status for Tuesday's game is certainly in jeopardy, as he's dealing with a bruised left middle finger and now a sore elbow. He was sent for X-rays after the game, which fortunately came back negative. Garcia will be considered day-to-day until further notice.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Ready to return

Matzek (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday. Matzek has been out since injuring his shoulder in mid-May, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to pitch for the big club again. Matzek had a couple subpar outings earlier in the season, but he also picked up six holds, and it should not be long before he reclaims a key spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Reinstated from injured list

Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment Monday. Bracho was acquired from the Red Sox in late June, and he appeared in one game out of Atlanta's bullpen. However, he is now back on the waiver wire after being removed from a 40-man roster for the second time in a week.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Plays first two rehab games

Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett on Sunday and Monday. Lewis opened his rehab assignment up with the Rainiers on Sunday and logged two plate appearances as the designated hitter, and he served as the DH again for the AquaSox on Monday as he bumped down to a lower level of competition. The slugging outfielder's time in the minors is expected to last at least a few more games, as the Mariners would like to see him play multiple times in the outfield before activation is considered.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Could miss more time

Farmer (hand) "likely won't start in the next couple days," according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Farmer remains on the active roster for now, but he was spotted wearing a soft cast on his injured hand, and it appears he will miss more time. Matt Reynolds will likely serve as Cincinnati's top shortstop until Farmer is ready to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jackets#Pim
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Leaves with injury

Oviedo exited Monday's game against the Braves after being struck on the hand by a line drive, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Oviedo was immediately sent for further testing, and his X-rays fortunately came back negative. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Rejoins major-league roster

Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre on Sunday. Sears was optioned less than a week ago, but the Yankees are allowed to bring him back since they are placing a player on the injured list (Ron Marinaccio) in the corresponding move. The 26-year-old Sears hasn't pitched at any level since his June 28 outing against Oakland, so he will be available for multiple innings behind Jordan Montgomery on Sunday. Sears has impressed with a spotless ERA and eight strikeouts against four walks in his first four major-league appearances (12.2 innings).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Departs following HBP

Farmer was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta in the bottom of the fifth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Farmer drew a walk during his first plate appearance Saturday and was immediately removed from the game after...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Sitting again for Sunday's game

Burger is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. He hasn't logged an official at-bat since June 26 -- this marks his sixth straight absence from the starting lineup. Yoan Moncada's return from the injured list has made Burger an afterthought, even after the 26-year-old Burger posted an .887 OPS in the month of June.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Begins rehab assignment

Sano (knee) began a rehab assignment Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Sano's injury has kept him out of action since the final day of April, but he is nearing the end of his recovery. Given the length of his absence, Sano figures to play a few games in the minors before the Twins consider adding him back to the big-league roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A

Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to bench Sunday

LeMahieu is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. There has been no word of an injury, so this is presumably a rest day for LeMahieu after he started both games of Saturday's doubleheader. Anthony Rizzo will be in LeMahieu's customary leadoff spot against right-hander Triston McKenzie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time after LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy