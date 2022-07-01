ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian missile strike kills at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region, a day after Snake Island withdrawal: July 1 recap

By Kim Hjelmgaard and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Editor's note: This page recaps the news from Ukraine on Friday, July 1.

KYIV, Ukraine — At least 21 people were killed and 30 injured in a Russian missile strike early Friday in southern Ukraine’s Odesa region, authorities said, a day after Russian troops abandoned their positions on an island off the coast of Odesa that has become a symbol of the Ukrainians' stiff resistance.

Sergei Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odesa's military administration, said the missiles were launched by aircraft in the Black Sea and struck a nine-story apartment building. At least two of the dead were children and three other kids were rescued from the rubble. Video of the attack before daybreak showed the charred ruins of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka.

Ukrainian authorities interpreted the attack as payback for Russian troops being forced off Snake Island, a tiny rocky outcrop south of Odesa and just 30 miles from European Union nation Romania's closest coastal city. Moscow, however, called its Thursday withdrawal a "gesture of goodwill" over allegations it is blocking grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Ukrainian civilians are being killed and injured every day by Russian missile strikes and artillery shelling. On Monday, at least 18 people were killed and dozens injured in a missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine. About 1,000 people were in the mall at the time and at least 20 are still missing.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone

MAPPING AND TRACKING: Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Latest developments

► Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed full control over a major oil and natural gas project partly owned by Shell and two Japanese companies to a newly created Russian firm, a bold move amid spiraling tensions with the West over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

► An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary kicked off Friday amid controversy following a protest by Ukraine against the scheduled screening of a Russian movie, “Captain Volkonogov Escaped.”

►Russian forces deliberately dropped two 1,000-plus-pound bombs on the Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter March 16, resulting in a mass killing of civilians that amounted to a war crime, according to evidence cited in a report Thursday by the rights group Amnesty International .

►WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial for drug charges in Russia began Friday, but experts say it will probably lack legitimacy. Read more here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvfaZ_0gSAdlJh00
In this photo provided by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a damaged residential building is seen in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday following Russian missile attacks. AP

Russian missile that killed 18 not designed to avoid civilian casualties

The Russian missile used in the deadly strike on the shopping mall in Ukraine on June 27 was designed to attack ships, a senior defense official said Friday. The missile did not have the accuracy needed to avoid civilian casualties in an urban environment.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe intelligence assessments, described Russia's use of the anti-ship missile as reckless, and Russian commanders could have expected it to kill or wound civilians. The attack killed at least 18 people.

— Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY

US to send additional $820M in aid to Ukraine, including missile systems

The United States will send $820 million more in aid to Ukraine, including missile systems, officials announced Friday.

Included in the package are two systems called NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system currently used to protect airspace around government buildings in Washington. The Pentagon will also provide additional ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems given to Ukraine in June.

The newest round of aid brings the U.S.' total commitment to about $8.8 billion to Ukraine, $7 billion of it since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Biden vows US, NATO allies will stand with Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

Speaking in Madrid, President Joe Biden vowed Thursday the U.S. and its NATO allies would back Ukraine "for as long as it takes" in its war with Russia.

Russia is paying "a very, very heavy price" for its decision to invade Ukraine, Biden said, during a news conference in Madrid at the close of a six-day trip to Europe, which included a summit of NATO leaders.

"I don't know how it's going to end," Biden said of the war, "but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine."

— Francesca Chambers and Michael Collins, USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian missile strike kills at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region, a day after Snake Island withdrawal: July 1 recap

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Brittney Griner
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#Missiles#Russian#Ukrainians#European Union
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ukraine army releases bizarre propaganda video thanking Australia for its help stopping Russian 'pests' ... featuring Steve Irwin, Kylie Minogue and Shane Warne

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has paid tribute to Australia's military assistance with a bizarre video celebrating some of our national treasures in a heartwarming message. Australia was one of the first countries to provide combat vehicle and economic support when Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February. As war-torn Ukraine...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Is this the most insane explosion video of the Russia-Ukraine war?

A new video filmed last week, which appears to have been taken by Russian soldiers or pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, gives viewers a glimpse of what it was like to be surrounded by an ammunition dump after a Ukrainian strike caused it to cook off. The video, which was posted...
MILITARY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

524K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy