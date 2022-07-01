ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State’s James Franklin, others react to USC and UCLA joining Big Ten; Matt Millen weighs in on Lions’ O-line, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature responses from coach James Franklin and others about the Big Ten’s bold move to add USC and UCLA, plus a heavy area of emphasis for the Lions from analyst Matt Millen. Franklin and others released statements through Penn State’s athletics...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos of Penn State utility weapon Marquis Wilson

{"id":20873,"date":"2022-07-03T07:23:34","date_gmt":"2022-07-03T11:23:34","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d20873","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d20873"},"modified":"2022-07-03T07:24:23","modified_gmt":"2022-07-03T11:24:23","password":"","slug":"best-photos-of-penn-state-utility-weapon-marquis-wilson","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/best-photos-of-penn-state-utility-weapon-marquis-wilson/","title":{"raw":"Best photos of Penn State utility weapon Marquis Wilson","rendered":"Best photos of Penn State utility weapon Marquis Wilson"},"content":{"raw":"When it comes to a real team player, [autotag]Marquis Wilson[/autotag] appears to fit the bill for Penn State. Wilson started off his time at Penn State focusing on the defensive side of the football, but head coach [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] has worked on getting Wilson a little involved on the offensive side of things since 2021. Wilson\u0027s ability to play both ways was needed for the Nittany Lions in 2021 as the team looked to add a little more depth to the wide receiver position...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
State
Washington State
Penn, PA
Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
City
Washington, PA
City
Parker, PA
FOX Sports

USC, UCLA 'can carry some weight' in Big Ten, Ohio State AD says

The two biggest college sports brands on the West Coast — USC and UCLA — are officially leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, the latest bombshell move to shake up the college football landscape. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith didn't shy away from the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Millen
FanSided

Ohio State Football: How will the Rose Bowl work?

With the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, the Ohio State football team now has two more rivals to face off in the battle for the conference title. Now it looks like the Pac 12 is going to lose even more members. With that being the case, what is going to happen with the Rose Bowl?
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G teams in final 4 for Pennsylvania LB Phil Picciotti, committing July 4th

One of the top recruits in the state of Pennsylvania is ready to announce his college decision. Perkasie Pennridge standout Phil Picciotti will give one school’s coaching staff something extra to celebrate on the Fourth of July. After picking up 22 scholarship offers, Picciotti named Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn and Oklahoma his top 4 teams in May. Last month, he took trips to Norman (June 3), Lincoln (June 10), Ann Arbor (June 14) and Auburn (June 24). After those visits, he’s kept his top 4 schools as his 4 finalists and will announce a decision Monday at 8 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Usc#American Football#College Football#Lions#Nittany Lion#Btn#Lsb Associated Press#Usc Ucla Bolt#Jones Lsb Pennlive
247Sports

College football conference realignment: Four Pac-12 teams in discussions to move to Big 12, per report

USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten sent the Pac-12 into a frenzy, and it could result in four additional teams leaving the storied conference. WildcatAuthority reports there will be significant discussions centered around Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah making their way to the soon-to-be-altered Big 12 Conference. VIP subscribers can read the latest updates on those discussions by clicking here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
166K+
Followers
69K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy