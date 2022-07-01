ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown officer jumps into canal to save man during chase, chief says

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allentown police officers chasing a man ended up saving him after he jumped into a canal, the department said. Police on patrol early Thursday morning saw an empty car parked...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

