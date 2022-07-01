Allentown officer jumps into canal to save man during chase, chief says

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a teenager was shot and killed in Upper Darby on Friday night. Authorities believe the shooting happened while a group of children were playing with a family member’s gun. The incident happened on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane. Yesterday evening, a teenager was struck and killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane. While the details are still being investigated, this is believed to be the result of a group of children playing with a family member’s gun. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 2, 2022 Upper Darby police is asking the public to educate their children about gun safety and to keep the family in your thoughts. They’re also working with the school district to provide resources and support for everyone affected by the tragedy. The shooting is under investigation.

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO