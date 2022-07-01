ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Using art to educate the community of the city's unique environment

By Victoria Balderrama
 4 days ago
Local artist, Leah Grundhauser is transforming the Aransas Pass City Hall to tell the history of Shimporee, the wetlands, and those that come together to make this city a community.

“It's something that kind of educates people. Encourages them to preserve the nature around us. Respect what we have before its gone. Cherish what we have, take care of it,” said Grundhauser.

Grundhauser said she tries to capture the colors of South Texas nature through her artwork.

“Step back, relax, watch. Then, you’ll see them and they’re beautiful.”

This will be the second mural painted by Grundhauser. Her first mural overlooks the wetlands at the Aransas Pass aquatic center.

Kaylynn Paxton, the Director of Community Enrichment in Aransas Pass said the personality of Grunhausers work really shines through.

“Our guest can come and say hey, I saw a bird like that,” said Paxton.

Now, as we see the city grow, Grundhauser wants people in Aransas Pass to keep the environment in mind.

“It’s that we need to have a mindful and conscious understanding of the impact with every move we take,” Graundhauser said.

These mural’s serve as a reminder of that. A platform to educate and raise awareness of the nature that surrounds us.

KIII 3News

ArtWalk kicks off Fourth of July weekend festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ArtWalk returned to downtown Corpus Christi, Friday night, where members of the community gathered to celebrate. This event happens on the first Friday of every month, and if you've ever been, then you know that downtown comes alive with music and galleries for all to enjoy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

9 top things to do on a family-friendly summer getaway to Port Aransas

Texas families who have visited Port Aransas for generations know it's the secret to getting on island time without leaving the Lone Star State. The Gulf Coast destination (located about 40 miles north of Corpus Christi) is one of Texas’ friendliest small towns and home to plenty of salty characters. Life moves purposely slower here, just how the locals like it. So visitors shouldn't be in a rush, either.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
