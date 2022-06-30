ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Headed to the airport? Here are parking, shuttle options in South Florida

By Lois K. Solomon, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zmx1_0gSAdbUR00
Travelers hug goodbye in the drop-off area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during the long Memorial Day weekend. The easiest way to get to the airport is to have a friend or relative drive you, though that's not always a possibility. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Now that Park ‘N Fly, the cheap parking lot near Fort Lauderdale’s airport, is no more, some of us are frantic to find the next best way to get to our flights. Should we search for a new off-site lot? Splurge on parking near the terminal? Take an Uber? Ride Tri-Rail or Brightline? Or maybe recruit a friend to drive us?

Park ‘N Fly closed on June 27 , and the site’s expected to become a warehouse and distribution center. The remaining alternatives have their pros and cons in terms of cost and convenience, but at least we have several options and airports to choose from as we book future trips.

Of course, the easiest way to get to the airport is to have a friend or relative drive you. This way you don’t have to pay for your transportation or parking and you can get right off at your terminal. (In return, promise them you’ll bring them a really cool gift from your vacation.)

But if not, here’s a guide to South Florida’s three major airports and the choices for ground transportation or airport parking.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Off-site parking: Try Park ‘N Go at 1101 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale, where rates start at $13 a day. The company provides free shuttles to and from the airport. Details : bookparkngo.com . There’s also Self Park FLL, at 901 Old Griffin Road, Dania Beach. Rates offered online in July and August start at $12.95 a day, and the company also provides 24-hour complimentary shuttles. Details: selfparkfll.com .

Airport parking garages: The airport charges a $15 daily maximum for long-term parking. It’s $25 a day if you want to valet. There’s also an airport-owned overflow lot ($10 a day) that opens if garages are full; signs will show you the way. Details: broward.org/airport/passengers/parking .

Public transportation: You can take Tri-Rail to a stop called “Fort Lauderdale Airport.” However, the stop is not at the airport. You have to take a shuttle bus that travels along Griffin Road to your terminal. The complimentary bus is usually waiting for the arriving train. The drivers are helpful, and there’s a live person on-site answering travel questions from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Details : tri-rail.com .

If you’re coming from West Palm Beach or Miami, the Brightline high-speed rail station is in downtown Fort Lauderdale, at 101 NW Second Ave., so you would again need to connect to the airport. Brightline has airport shuttles that leave hourly, and a free service called Brightline+ that offers private or shared rides if you have an additional destination after arrival, including the airport. One-way fares on Brightline start at $10, and depending on time of day and whether you want a first-class ticket, go as high as $27. Details: gobrightline.com .

Broward County Transit can get you to the airport through its Route 1 bus, which also goes to the Aventura Mall and Young Circle in Hollywood. The airport stop is at the Rental Car Center, which is Stop 7. One-way cash fare is $2. Details: broward.org/BCT .

Go private: You can always take Uber or Lyft, hire a car service, rent a car or get a courtesy shuttle to or from your hotel. A taxi from the airport to Port Everglades is about $17; it’s about $70 to Miami Beach. The airport also has a list of approved ride-share services , including limousines and other car transports. Details: broward.org/airport/passengers/Transportation and click on “Options,” then “Ride Sharing Companies.”

Palm Beach International Airport

Park your car: If you want to leave your car at or near the airport, PBIA has several options depending on how much you want to spend. Premium parking is right outside baggage claim and costs $30 a day. There’s also short-term parking, a little farther away, for $17 a day, and long-term for $13 a day. The least expensive option is the Economy lot for $7 a day. For Economy, you have to take a shuttle there and back; it leaves every 15 minutes. Details : pbia.org/parking .

Public transportation : Take Tri-Rail to the West Palm Beach station, 203 S. Tamarind Ave., and get a complimentary ride to the airport through Uber or Metro Taxi. For Uber, you have to line it up in advance and use a voucher offered by Tri-Rail; the taxi requires 30 minutes notice. Tri-Rail fares range from $2.50 to $8.75, depending on length of trip. Details: tri-rail.com .

You can also take Amtrak to West Palm Beach and get a shuttle to the airport, or use Palm Beach County’s public bus system, Palm Tran, which has several lines that go to the airport and costs $2. Details: amtrakguide.com/stations ; palmtran.org .

Go private: There are many privately owned car, limousine and shuttle services that offer airport rides. A Lyft ride on a recent day from Boca Raton to PBIA ranged in price from $32 to $39, depending how quickly you wanted the car to come. If you’re arriving at the airport, walk over to the Ground Transportation desk located on the Baggage Claim level, past Carousel 6, and someone can help you find a way to your destination.

Miami International Airport

Off-site parking: The airport directs visitors to CheapAirportParking , which connects you to several hotels that offer paid parking to the public; the cheapest is the Marriott MIA Airport at $10 a day. All the hotels offer shuttles to get you to your terminal. Hampton Miami Airport East , 3449 NW 42nd Ave, also offers a $10 daily rate. There’s a Park ‘N Fly at 3901 NW 28th St., with rates starting at $10.95 a day. Details: cheapairportparking.org ; hilton.com/en/hotels/miaaehx-hampton-miami-airport-east ; pnf.com/airport-parking/mia-miami-airport-parking .

Airport parking garages: You can park in an airport garage for $17 a day. Maximum stay is 45 days. Valet parking is closed. The airport has installed Quick Pay stations so you can be done with the bill before entering the checkout lane. Details: miami-airport.com/airport-parking.asp .

Public transportation: Tri-Rail has a Miami airport stop ; you have to take an MIA Mover connector to get to your terminal. Tri-Rail fares range from $2.50 to $8.75, depending on length of trip. Details: tri-rail.com/stations/miami-airport .

Brightline stops at its MiamiCentral Station and offers shuttles for MIA dropoffs. One-way fares on Brightline start at $10 and, depending on time of day and whether you want a first-class ticket, go as high as $27. Details: miamicentral.com/brightline .

There are six public bus routes that connect to the airport from Miami-Dade County sites, including Miami Beach. All Metrobus routes are $2.25. Details: Details: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/transportation/metrobus.page .

Go private: For Uber or Lyft, go to Level 1 arrivals, middle median. The cheapest Lyft ride to Fort Lauderdale starts at $45. Taxis are $6.90 for the first mile and $2.40 for each additional mile. If the taxi has to wait for you, it’s 40 cents per minute. Details: miami-airport.com/taxicabs-shuttles.asp .

Miami airport officials warn travelers not to accept offers of rides from people at the airport: “Solicitation of ground transportation is an illegal activity and many illegal solicitors are unlicensed and uninsured. To obtain safe and legitimate ground transportation, please be sure to go to the designated Taxi stands located at the lower-level curb, outside of the baggage claim area, where uniformed Miami-Dade Aviation Department staff members will be happy to assist you.”

Send Lois your questions about life in South Florida. She can help you with the essentials for navigating the day to day, whether you’re a newbie or native. Email AskLois@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rebuilding an island: Project in Lake Worth Lagoon relies on nature for coastline protection

The Nature Conservancy’s Joseph Schmidt envisions a future for the Lake Worth Lagoon. In it, American oystercatchers forage the shoreline, mangroves and oysters filter pollution and kayaks glide from restored island to restored island. In turn, those islands help protect human development. This vision is one step closer to reality with the completion of the The Palm Beach Resilient Island ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

RIP, old FAT Village: Fort Lauderdale’s funky arts district prepares for demolition and a new look

FAT Village — the funky, freestyle, gritty, graffitied, nooked, crannied, caffeinated, cocktailed, serendipitous best-kept secret of your memories — is dead. Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s once-remote pocket of art-making and creative commerce in 70-year-old muraled warehouses along Northwest First Avenue, inspiration for the city’s original art walk and spark for a multimillion-dollar explosion ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Rare sawfish caught off Fort Lauderdale Beach

Imagine casually fishing in only 150 from the beach and catching a rare, 12.5 feet long sawfish. That is exactly what happen to a group of fishermen did this week while fishing off Fort Lauderdale beach. “We’ve caught a lot of fish over the years: marlin, sharks, tuna. That thing...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Dania Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID vaccines are newly available for kids under 5 in South Florida. Here’s where you can get them.

Some parents may have struggled to find COVID-19 shots for kids under age 5, but the newly FDA-approved vaccines indeed are becoming available across South Florida. That’s despite all the attention that Florida recently has drawn for being the sole state not to preorder vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years of age, ahead of the vaccines’ authorization last month. Whether you have a ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

El Camino bringing its ‘Mexican soul food’ to West Palm Beach

Size matters. The newest El Camino in West Palm Beach — set to open this Independence Day weekend — is ginormous compared with the original taqueria and bar eatery in Delray Beach. Sprawling over 7,000 square feet inside and 1,500 outside, the restaurant is on the second floor of The Square, the downtown dining/shopping/entertainment/residential hub. The new El Camino is more than four times ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You can now get ticketed for excessive noise coming from your car. But will new Florida law be applied equally?

It’s an unsettling experience when you’re sitting at a sidewalk cafe, enjoying a meal or beverage, and someone in a car drives by, or stops at a nearby traffic light, with music so loud you can’t have a conversation. That’s part of the reason Florida passed the new loud music law, which went into effect Friday. The law says law enforcement officers can write a ticket if the music or other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Hectic holiday weekend full of delays, cancellations expected at MIA, FLL

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Travelers are being encouraged to arrive early and find an alternative to parking at South Florida airports ahead of what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend. Officials at Miami International Airport said its parking garages are essentially full. They’re encouraging passengers to use...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Miami Airport#Economy#Free Parking
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

What's Closed, Open on July 4th in South Florida?

Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, falls on a Monday this year. If you forgot some last-minute items, we have you covered on what places are open and closed across South Florida. Grocery Stores. Publix - OPEN. Walgreens- OPEN. Sedanos- OPEN. Winn Dixie/Fresco y Mas- OPEN. Presidente Supermarket-...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

3 newcomers challenge longtime school board member to represent W. Boynton, Delray Beach

Three newcomers are seeking to unseat an 11-year member of the Palm Beach County School Board who represents suburban Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Karen Brill, a longtime advocate for students with disabilities and Holocaust education programs, is facing challenges from Connor Frontera, Bailey K. Lashells and Kristen Marie Stevenson, candidates who built their campaigns on parental rights and the growing movement to weed out health mandates and certain lessons or conversations from schools.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Click10.com

Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.
momcollective.com

The 4th of July in Palm Beach County!

Who doesn’t love the 4th of July? Celebrating America’s birthday with family fun and fireworks! Count us in!. Below are a few of our favorite spots to celebrate the holiday here in Palm Beach County!. West Palm Beach – 4th on Flagler. Activities begin at 6:00pm and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thedailymiaminews.com

Sober Living in Boynton Beach Florida

If you're considering sober living in Boynton Beach Florida, there are a few things to consider. While many halfway houses have similar amenities, some have more specialized offerings. In addition, halfway houses are also known as transitional homes, and they have onsite nurses and house managers who monitor residents and offer assistance. They also conduct random and daily drug testing and check bags and other personal belongings, as well as serve as a friend and therapist during the early stages of recovery.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

July 4th Fireworks to light up South Florida

From Pembroke Pines to downtown Miami, this Fourth of July will be a return to normal after two years of lockdowns and virtual events. City of Pembroke Pines - Independence Day Celebration. Pembroke Pines welcomes both residents and guests for the Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.Federal offices: Closed.County offices: Closed.County courts: Closed.Public schools: Closed.Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.Post offices: ClosedPublic libraries: Closed.Stock markets: Closed.Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.Public libraries: Closed.Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary. 
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Sale of Palm Beach International Raceway hits a roadblock

JUPITER, Fla. — UPDATE:. IRG Sports and Entertainment sent a statement Friday morning in regards to the deal falling through to sell the property:. “We want to be clear that the future of the property remains the same: it will be developed for logistics and distribution use, with a process underway to choose a new developer. The track is closed and will not be reopening. When completed, the development will provide much needed logistics infrastructure, a stronger commercial tax base, and a significant increase in employment opportunities.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy