Headed to the airport? Here are parking, shuttle options in South Florida

Now that Park ‘N Fly, the cheap parking lot near Fort Lauderdale’s airport, is no more, some of us are frantic to find the next best way to get to our flights. Should we search for a new off-site lot? Splurge on parking near the terminal? Take an Uber? Ride Tri-Rail or Brightline? Or maybe recruit a friend to drive us?

Park ‘N Fly closed on June 27 , and the site’s expected to become a warehouse and distribution center. The remaining alternatives have their pros and cons in terms of cost and convenience, but at least we have several options and airports to choose from as we book future trips.

Of course, the easiest way to get to the airport is to have a friend or relative drive you. This way you don’t have to pay for your transportation or parking and you can get right off at your terminal. (In return, promise them you’ll bring them a really cool gift from your vacation.)

But if not, here’s a guide to South Florida’s three major airports and the choices for ground transportation or airport parking.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Off-site parking: Try Park ‘N Go at 1101 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale, where rates start at $13 a day. The company provides free shuttles to and from the airport. Details : bookparkngo.com . There’s also Self Park FLL, at 901 Old Griffin Road, Dania Beach. Rates offered online in July and August start at $12.95 a day, and the company also provides 24-hour complimentary shuttles. Details: selfparkfll.com .

Airport parking garages: The airport charges a $15 daily maximum for long-term parking. It’s $25 a day if you want to valet. There’s also an airport-owned overflow lot ($10 a day) that opens if garages are full; signs will show you the way. Details: broward.org/airport/passengers/parking .

Public transportation: You can take Tri-Rail to a stop called “Fort Lauderdale Airport.” However, the stop is not at the airport. You have to take a shuttle bus that travels along Griffin Road to your terminal. The complimentary bus is usually waiting for the arriving train. The drivers are helpful, and there’s a live person on-site answering travel questions from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Details : tri-rail.com .

If you’re coming from West Palm Beach or Miami, the Brightline high-speed rail station is in downtown Fort Lauderdale, at 101 NW Second Ave., so you would again need to connect to the airport. Brightline has airport shuttles that leave hourly, and a free service called Brightline+ that offers private or shared rides if you have an additional destination after arrival, including the airport. One-way fares on Brightline start at $10, and depending on time of day and whether you want a first-class ticket, go as high as $27. Details: gobrightline.com .

Broward County Transit can get you to the airport through its Route 1 bus, which also goes to the Aventura Mall and Young Circle in Hollywood. The airport stop is at the Rental Car Center, which is Stop 7. One-way cash fare is $2. Details: broward.org/BCT .

Go private: You can always take Uber or Lyft, hire a car service, rent a car or get a courtesy shuttle to or from your hotel. A taxi from the airport to Port Everglades is about $17; it’s about $70 to Miami Beach. The airport also has a list of approved ride-share services , including limousines and other car transports. Details: broward.org/airport/passengers/Transportation and click on “Options,” then “Ride Sharing Companies.”

Palm Beach International Airport

Park your car: If you want to leave your car at or near the airport, PBIA has several options depending on how much you want to spend. Premium parking is right outside baggage claim and costs $30 a day. There’s also short-term parking, a little farther away, for $17 a day, and long-term for $13 a day. The least expensive option is the Economy lot for $7 a day. For Economy, you have to take a shuttle there and back; it leaves every 15 minutes. Details : pbia.org/parking .

Public transportation : Take Tri-Rail to the West Palm Beach station, 203 S. Tamarind Ave., and get a complimentary ride to the airport through Uber or Metro Taxi. For Uber, you have to line it up in advance and use a voucher offered by Tri-Rail; the taxi requires 30 minutes notice. Tri-Rail fares range from $2.50 to $8.75, depending on length of trip. Details: tri-rail.com .

You can also take Amtrak to West Palm Beach and get a shuttle to the airport, or use Palm Beach County’s public bus system, Palm Tran, which has several lines that go to the airport and costs $2. Details: amtrakguide.com/stations ; palmtran.org .

Go private: There are many privately owned car, limousine and shuttle services that offer airport rides. A Lyft ride on a recent day from Boca Raton to PBIA ranged in price from $32 to $39, depending how quickly you wanted the car to come. If you’re arriving at the airport, walk over to the Ground Transportation desk located on the Baggage Claim level, past Carousel 6, and someone can help you find a way to your destination.

Miami International Airport

Off-site parking: The airport directs visitors to CheapAirportParking , which connects you to several hotels that offer paid parking to the public; the cheapest is the Marriott MIA Airport at $10 a day. All the hotels offer shuttles to get you to your terminal. Hampton Miami Airport East , 3449 NW 42nd Ave, also offers a $10 daily rate. There’s a Park ‘N Fly at 3901 NW 28th St., with rates starting at $10.95 a day. Details: cheapairportparking.org ; hilton.com/en/hotels/miaaehx-hampton-miami-airport-east ; pnf.com/airport-parking/mia-miami-airport-parking .

Airport parking garages: You can park in an airport garage for $17 a day. Maximum stay is 45 days. Valet parking is closed. The airport has installed Quick Pay stations so you can be done with the bill before entering the checkout lane. Details: miami-airport.com/airport-parking.asp .

Public transportation: Tri-Rail has a Miami airport stop ; you have to take an MIA Mover connector to get to your terminal. Tri-Rail fares range from $2.50 to $8.75, depending on length of trip. Details: tri-rail.com/stations/miami-airport .

Brightline stops at its MiamiCentral Station and offers shuttles for MIA dropoffs. One-way fares on Brightline start at $10 and, depending on time of day and whether you want a first-class ticket, go as high as $27. Details: miamicentral.com/brightline .

There are six public bus routes that connect to the airport from Miami-Dade County sites, including Miami Beach. All Metrobus routes are $2.25. Details: Details: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/transportation/metrobus.page .

Go private: For Uber or Lyft, go to Level 1 arrivals, middle median. The cheapest Lyft ride to Fort Lauderdale starts at $45. Taxis are $6.90 for the first mile and $2.40 for each additional mile. If the taxi has to wait for you, it’s 40 cents per minute. Details: miami-airport.com/taxicabs-shuttles.asp .

Miami airport officials warn travelers not to accept offers of rides from people at the airport: “Solicitation of ground transportation is an illegal activity and many illegal solicitors are unlicensed and uninsured. To obtain safe and legitimate ground transportation, please be sure to go to the designated Taxi stands located at the lower-level curb, outside of the baggage claim area, where uniformed Miami-Dade Aviation Department staff members will be happy to assist you.”

