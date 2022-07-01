ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning’s Nicholas Paul signs 7-year contract

Forward Nicholas Paul signed a seven-year, $22.05 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

Paul, 27, could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 13.

He recorded 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 80 games this season split between the Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay. He totaled 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 21 games with the Lightning after being acquired from the Senators for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on March 20.

Paul made an impact in the playoffs, collecting nine points (five goals, four assists) in 23 games. He scored both of his team’s goals in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Paul completed a two-year, $2.7 million contract in 2021-22.

He recorded 80 points (34 goals, 46 assists) in 248 career games with the Senators and Lightning. He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, however he was traded to the Senators in a deal that included Jason Spezza on July 1, 2014.

–Field Level Media

