ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Boat of the Week: This 74-Foot Yacht Can Be Built as a Long-Distance Explorer or a Speedy Cruiser

By Kevin Koenig
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUz8l_0gSAdV8x00

Click here to read the full article.

When Numarine announced the 22XP, the latest, 74-foot iteration of its XP expedition line, there was a twist. The 22XP would come in two different forms: identical above the waterline, but totally different underneath. One version would be a slow-moving, full-displacement vessel with a full keel and wave-piercing bulb, while the other would be a semi-displacement cruiser with speed rails. The slower version would come with twin 425 hp Cummins engines and a 12-knot, or 14.5 mph, top speed, while faster version would have 1,200 hp MANs, while moving at a faster clip of 21 knots, or 24 mph.

Unusual? Very.

So crazy, in fact, it could just start a trend.

“We had clients who loved the boat when they saw drawings of it—especially the amount of volume it offered,” Numarine CEO Omer Malaz told me onboard the 22XP last week as it sliced through the steely waters of Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait. “But not everyone wants to go 12 knots. So, what was I to do?” He pauses for effect: “I made a fast version of course.”

Most boat builders typically work the other way around. They build a hull and design several different topsides for it. This is the first time that we’re aware of, where a yacht builder designed two entirely different hulls for the same interior and superstructure. It’s not a bad idea since the explorer cruiser market has exploded, but has gone in two directions: Some builders make slow, long-distance cruisers while others go for faster semi-displacement yachts. Never the twain shall meet. Until now.

The faster iteration of the 22XP has speed numbers much more in line with a typical large express cruiser. Beyond the 24-mph top speed, the boat cruises at a sprightly 21 mph.

Regardless of the bottom, the visible portion of the 22XP certainly looks the part of the explorer. With imposing bulwarks, an inverted, raked-back windshield, and a superstructure that spans the bulk of her 74’2” length—providing loads of interior space on the main deck—the vessel has the bones of a boat ready to go exploring in the fjords of Norway of down to Tierra del Fuego.

However, this burly outline is delicately offset by some sharp design choices made by the boat’s exterior designer, Can Yalman, a longtime Numarine collaborator. In particular, the angular hull windows forward help to minimize the boat’s apparent bulk, while a gracefully curved flybridge reaches way back, lending a certain softness to the upper part of the superstructure.

The full-keel version of the boat that I was aboard performs like a typical explorer as well, with a design emphasis not just on volume and comfort, but of course on performance and range.

It should come as no surprise that this yacht has legs. At an 8-knot cruise she can travel 2,000 nautical miles—enough to make it from New York City to Curacao on one tank of fuel. And though the Bosporus was characteristically calm when I was there, the 22XP felt solid as we pushed through the sizable wakes of the many passing tankers and cargo ships that frequent this important passage. It’s a characteristic attributable to the boat’s construction method. The hull is hand-laid with vinylester resin because the builder feels the hand-laying process lends boats more punch over the more weight-savings-conscious resin-infusion process many other builders favor.

This model’s layout was of particular import to Numarine during the design process, as onboard comfort was a necessity. On the accommodations level, there’s a full-beam, en suite amidships master, though it also has a massive forepeak VIP that benefits from a beam that carries well forward, and which is also well lit, thanks to the big hull side windows. I’d imagine some owners would be tempted to claim this space as their own.

But Malaz is not one of them. “I’d stay in the amidships master because it’s a bit bigger, and also quieter under way,” he says. The rest of the lower level is fleshed out with two additional cabins, including a guest to starboard with an athwartships queen-sized berth.”

The Numarine founder has long been a speed demon on the water—including years of racing—so this seems like a pivotal moment. “I just want a small engine and a big boat, with lots of volume,” Malaz says. “Sound attenuation has become important to me. I want the boat to be quiet—to the point where I can hear people around me.” Then he pauses. “At least quieter than my 94-mph tender.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New 272-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Massive 4,000-Square-Foot Beach Club With Its Own Fire Pit

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes bigger really is better. That appears to be the ethos behind Dust, a new megayacht concept that is bold and big in more ways than one. Penned by Spain-based designer Jay Aberdoni, the 272-footer sports long, flowing lines, creating a singular silhouette that’s at once sleek and soft. Aberdoni says the concept and its moniker were inspired by the stardust left behind by a comet. Indeed, in many ways, it looks otherworldly. “She uses a mix of styles which could be found in sports cars, with a touch of inspiration coming from architecture and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Heesen Adds a New 164-Foot Custom Aluminum Superyacht to Its Fleet

Click here to read the full article. Much like a good pair of book-ends, Heesen’s latest superyacht is a true objet d’art. The striking 164-footer, which was launched earlier this month, has now been fully revealed by the Dutch builder and is without a doubt one for collectors. Indeed, the vessel, christened Book Ends, was reportedly sold last September under her original name Project Sapphire to avid seafarers Bob and Amy Book. The couple has owned more than 17 yachts with that exact moniker, including a Heesen 153-footer and a Westport 112-footer. Heesen’s latest fleet member features a sleek exterior penned in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Ferretti’s New 88-Foot Yacht Marries Classic Italian Style With Modern Technology

Click here to read the full article. Ferretti’s doesn’t believe that luxury and technology are mutually exclusive. Witness the Italian outfit’s new Ferretti 860, which hit the seas on Wednesday just eight months after it was introduced. The luxury yacht, which spans 88 feet from tip to tail, combines classic “Made in Italy” style with modern tech and engineering. Commissioned by an Italian owner with an affinity for contemporary design, the vessel is the third Ferretti model developed in partnership with Filippo Salvetti and Ideaeitalia. The exterior, which was spearheaded by Salvetti, sports clean lines and a partially open flybridge. The interior, meanwhile,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

This luxurious flying car basks in uplifting interior comfort for high speed megacity travel

Getting from point A to point B in megacities is going to be the major focus in the next decade or even earlier. Justified enough for concept, as well as prototype flying cars and electric VTOL’s to have gained attention in the recent past. Shanghai-based Pantuo Aviation is yet another bunch of aviation and electric vehicle professionals eyeing the early piece of the pie with thier sustainable human mobility design. The company’s goal is to develop secure, AI-enabled eVTOL passenger aircraft that ease us all into the future of mobility.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Yacht#Cruisers#Design#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
motor1.com

Watch truck owner try to unplug charging Tesla with owner inside

A video was recently posted on Reddit revealing a pickup truck owner intentionally attempting to unplug a charging Tesla. The truck driver pulls right up behind the car, which is plugged in at a public charging station, gets out of the truck, and starts pulling on the charging cable. The video cuts out before he's able to remove the cable.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Mykonos Resort Blends Old-World Greek Sensibilities With 5-Star Luxury

Click here to read the full article. It’s mesmerizing to think that, just three-quarters of a century ago, visitors to Mykonos would have encountered a fairly similar island to that which its first settlers, tribal Ionians, encountered when they waded ashore 10 millennia previously: an arid, inhospitable, wind-beaten dot of land in the Cyclades with little to recommend it apart from the twinkling azure of the Aegean Sea kissing its shores. Mykonos became a bohemian playground in the late-1950s, with a tony party scene developing around the whitewashed cubism in its main town and the sheltered, horseshoe-shaped alcoves on the south...
LIFESTYLE
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
Robb Report

This Bonkers 328-Foot Trimaran Concept Uses Massive Tilting Sails to Cruise the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Steve Kozloff’s new trimaran concept is many things. Understated is not one of them. The 328-footer, christened Trident, cuts a striking silhouette similar to the top of Poseidon’s famous three-pronged spear, along with a gleaming steel hull and aluminum superstructure that’s certain to stand out on the high seas. On top of that, her six decks are overflowing with options for your leisure or fun. Starting inside, Trident’s multi-level living quarters span more than 5,100 square feet and feature huge windows throughout for panoramic views. The large piano bar and saloon on the upper deck...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorAuthority

The original Porsche Cayenne was almost based on the Mercedes-Benz M-Class

The Porsche Cayenne is now 20 years old, having originally debuted at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show. But Porsche's first SUV could have taken a very different development path from the version that ultimately ended up on stage in the French capital. The first-generation Cayenne was almost based on...
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy