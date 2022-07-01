ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NCAA insider says UCLA and USC are ‘following the money’ to $100M in possible TV revenue with Big-10

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kbp6K_0gSAdJnT00

There was no doubt that USC and UCLA’s decision on Thursday to move to leave the PAC-12 for the Big-10 conference was motivated by money, but a new report has the actual figures they could make from switching leagues, and it’s astronomical.

Yesterday, much of the sports world was stunned when it was revealed that two of the biggest west coast universities in college athletics were taking their programs to the powerhouse conference of the mid-west and east, the Big-10.

At first, the news was just rumblings and hearsay. However, things quickly became a reality when it was confirmed that both schools had officially applied to join the conference in 2024 and that their applications had been accepted. What made it all the more stunning was the reveal that the two schools were the ones who initiated the move, and not the Big-10.

Related: USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to bolt from Big 10 in 2024 as applications approved

With UCLA and USC, the Big-10 is now on the verge of a billion-dollar TV deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAPYw_0gSAdJnT00
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Well, while competition level certainly played a factor in those storied sports program’s decision to leave the PAC-12, in the end, huge sums of cold hard cash were a major influence on the move.

On a Friday edition of “First Take,” ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich reported that the two schools stand to make an extra nine figures a year by joining the Big-10 as it becomes a serious rival to the goliath that is the SEC. And it seems the college world is watching it all very closely.

“Every athletic director and university president from coast to coast is watching as the Big-10 and SEC separate themselves as the largest and wealthiest conferences in the country. The Big-10 is on the brink of what is reportedly going to be a billion-dollar TV deal that could pay its schools upwards of $100 million annually per school. So for USC and UCLA, this is about following the money and best positioning not only their football programs but their Olympic sports programs financially for the future … UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond texted me last night and he said we can not afford to stand still.”

Heather Dinich on UCLA and USC moving to big-10

In 2020, the SEC left their previous broadcast home of CBS to sign a $3 billion with ESPN in a deal that will begin in 2024.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Sportsnaut

Francis Mauigoa, top OT in Class of 2023, commits to Miami

Francis Mauigoa, considered the best offensive tackle prospect in the Class of 2023, committed to Miami on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder from American Samoa is ranked the No. 1 tackle and No. 9 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite. Mauigoa chose the Hurricanes over a list of finalists that included...
MIAMI, FL
Sportsnaut

T.J. Warren, Nets agree to one-year deal

Free agent forward TJ Warren agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were one of three teams to offer the 28-year-old a contract, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Warren missed all of last season as he recovered from a stress fracture in the left foot. Warren gets...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Ucla Football#Cbs Sports#American Football#College Football#Usc Trojans#Credit#Espn#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sportsnaut

Sparks stave off Mercury, win for second straight day

Nneka Ogwumike scored in double figures for the 20th time this season, pouring in 23 points as the host Los Angeles Sparks held off the Phoenix Mercury 78-75 Monday night in a Fourth of July thriller. A clutch 3-pointer by Lexie Brown made the difference. With 2:36 left she nailed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

‘Hammering’ Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Sports handicapping expert Hank Goldberg died Monday on his 82nd birthday after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. Goldberg’s family confirmed his death. Known affectionately as “Hammering” Hank, Goldberg worked for two decades at ESPN predicting NFL games as well as thoroughbred horse racing. Goldberg was also...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College football traditions will be lost upon USC and UCLA’s Pac-12 exit, says Trojans Wire

Our Pac-12 college wires family lost a member on Thursday with the announcement that USC (along with UCLA) will be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. Trojans Wire has been doing a tremendous job covering the development, and we recently asked managing editor Matt Zemek point-blank, are you a fan of the news? Here’s what he told us: Not at all. Why? Because this very likely blows up the Rose Bowl and the bowl system. It removes a remaining swath of college football traditions which are important to me and other fans of the sport who are over 40 years old and who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy