Pictured are outgoing Board President Marisa Nalevanko and The Comm’s Volunteer of the Year, Board Trustee Sarah Petren. Submitted photo

At its annual meeting on Tuesday, June 7, the Waverly Community House introduced four new trustees to its Board of Directors: Nicholas Costanzo, Elizabeth Karam, Christopher Kelly and Susan Malone.

Nicholas Costanzo was appointed in April to fill an earlier mid-term vacancy. Nick joined his family-owned business as the fourth generation and leads the company as the Vice President and leads Pre-Construction and the Estimating team projects. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Language/Business from the University of Scranton and later received his MBA with an Accounting concentration also from the University of Scranton. He and his wife Nicole live in Waverly Township with their four children and are active participants in Comm programs.

Elizabeth Karam grew up down the street and in and around The Comm. She is the managing partner of Birchwood Tennis and Fitness and is a certified US Profession Tennis Association and an International Pickleball Teaching instructor. Liz is a graduate of USC Rossier School of Education with a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education and she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from St. Lawrence University. Liz taught elementary education for several years in California before returning home to Waverly where she now lives with her husband Ryan.

Christopher Kelly returns to the Board following a two-year hiatus to fill a newly conceived three-year “legacy” position designed to maintain a seamless transition between boards. Chris served nine distinguished years on the Executive Committee and Finance Committee and most recently he and his wife chaired the 2021 sustaining fund campaign. Chris is an attorney and First Vice-President of Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors. Chris lives in Waverly with his wife Beth and three sons.

Susan Malone has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by Jayashree Shamanna. Susan is an Architectural Designer and Detailer with the Palumbo Group and prior to that time worked as a designer with Gentex Corporation, The Ballina Group and Highland Associates. She received her degree in Architectural Drafting and Design from Johnson College and lives in Waverly Township with her husband Michael. Susan will bring her expertise to the House and Grounds Committee as well as other initiatives. She and Mike are active participants in Comm programs and events.

Every year the Executive Committee has the pleasure of selecting someone for the much-coveted Volunteer of the Year Award. This award is bestowed on an individual who best exemplifies the tradition of service and excellence that is The Comm. This year’s Volunteer of the Year is Board Trustee, Sarah Petren. Prior to her appointment on the Board, Sarah worked tirelessly as coordinator of The Comm’s Bake Shop, recruiting volunteers to bake, package and sell local treats at The Comm’s annual events. She continues to serve in this capacity and is always the first to offer help at the many children’s holiday parties and other Comm events.

To learn more about the Waverly Community House and its many programs, classes and special events or to offer your services as a volunteer, visit the website: www.waverlycomm.org.