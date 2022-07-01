ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William, Harry Kept Each Other at Arm's Length During Diana Charity Honors

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The princes both acknowledged the 2022 Diana Awards separately, with William sending a congratulatory letter and Harry opening the proceedings with a...

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
Princess Diana Bought An Adult-Themed Cake For Prince William's 13th Birthday: 'I Was Shocked,' Recalls Former Royal Chef

Princess Diana wasn't a regular mom — she was a cool mom! Though Prince William likely had a low-key bash to celebrate his 40th birthday on Tuesday, June 21, one of the royal family's former personal chefs spilled that when he turned 13, Diana went all out to make him blush on his big day.According to Darren McGrady, the mom-of-two invited a few famous faces to the shindig, including model of the moment Naomi Campbell."William came home and came up to the apartment and the supermodels were there waiting, sitting on the sofa," recalled the professional foodie. "He was just...
Prince Harry Fury: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Demanding' An Apology From Queen Elizabeth To Save Career & Marriage? Prince Charles' Son Reportedly 'Fading' In U.K. Memory

Prince Harry is undeniably one of the most talked-about members of the royal family despite his shocking exit in 2020. In an interview, the younger brother of Prince William, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, revealed that the ceaseless attack of the British media and the ongoing “racism” behind the palace doors forced them to leave British soil for good.
At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dropping Another Bombshell Interview? Couple Spotted Leaving Oprah Winfrey's Home

Royal family, listen up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Oprah Winfrey's home on Saturday, June 25. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were in a black Range Rover as they left Winfrey's mansion. The pair drove from their $14.7 million home in Montecito, Calif., to Winfrey's home. Prince Harry, 37, wore a hat and sunglasses as he drove his wife and her pal Janina Gavankar. In March 2021, the former actress, 40, and her husband sat down with Winfrey where they spoke about what life was like...
