'Greedy' Parents Slammed for Shaming Mom Whose Savings Covered Class Trip

Click here to read the full article. A mom-to-be took to Reddit to share why she isn’t letting her stepmom ever meet her child, and a whole community is backing her up. She posted her quandary in the AITA forum, explaining that she’s always had a difficult relationship with her dad’s wife. Some of the offenses her stepmom has committed include: getting mad when her stepdaughter wouldn’t call her “mom,” going through her phone, telling her to lose weight and trying to get her to babysit her step-siblings on prom night. The Reddit user explained that she had brunch with her...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO