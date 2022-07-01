ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

'Greedy' Parents Slammed for Shaming Mom Whose Savings Covered Class Trip

By Sophie Lloyd
 4 days ago
"No good deed goes unpunished..." Fellow parents were angry that the woman had not offered to pay for the trip sooner, despite having to use her "rainy day" fund to cover the...

Catherine Crum
3d ago

So those who could find the money for the trip think they should have been able to mooch off the generosity of another who was just trying to help the most needy. The attitude shown by these parents may result in no more generosity and so no mor trips. Sad.

Joan Young
2d ago

You are a very sweet person and those other parents are leeches! You did great so don't let those small minded people make you doubt you!

Danielle Lillie
2d ago

welcome to today's entitled immature self-centered parents. Now had you NOT done that they'd be screaming about the TRAUMA put on their kids. Know you did a good thing and forget them

