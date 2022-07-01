The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education honors graduates from residency and fellowship programs at graduation ceremony

Sheth

SCRANTON — Infants and preschoolers are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments can be scheduled for children in this age group (ages 6 months to 5 years) at several of The Wright Center for Community Health’s primary care practices in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The littlest children became eligible for the vaccines last week, after federal regulators granted approval to using mini-doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna products that have proven to be so effective in protecting older children and adults.

The approval means that about 18 million additional American children can become vaccinated against the very contagious and potentially deadly virus. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Parents and caregivers with concerns about the safety or effectiveness of the vaccines in young children should contact their health care provider to have a fact-based, non-judgmental conversation,” said Dr. Jignesh Sheth, chief medical officer of The Wright Center for Community Health. “At The Wright Center, we want our patients to make informed decisions about the care that they and their children receive.”

Appointments for preschoolers to receive the vaccine can be made at any of these Wright Center primary care clinics:

● Kingston Practice, 2 Sharpe St., Kingston: 570-491-.0126

● Mid Valley Practice, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn: 570-230-0019

● Scranton Practice, 501 S. Washington Ave., Scranton: 570-941-0630

Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved for youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years. Its shots for this age group are only one-tenth its adult dosage and will be given in a three-shot series.

Moderna’s vaccine is intended for youngsters ages 6 months through 5 years. Its shots for this age group contain one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult vaccine. It will be administered in a two-dose series, and the company expects to later offer a booster.

Pharmacists in Pennsylvania are allowed to provide COVID-19 vaccines only to children ages 3 and up, according to the state Department of Health. Parents and guardians seeking appointments for children under 3 years old should contact a pediatrician, family doctor or other qualified physician.

For more information about The Wright Center’s services, including its COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment services, call 570.230.0019 or visit TheWrightCenter.org.