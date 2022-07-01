Diapers, toddler and infant clothing are tax free, beginning July 1 in Florida

Qualifying diapers and clothing for infants and toddlers are exempt from tax in Florida during the 2022-2023 Children's Diapers and Clothing Sales Tax Exemptions beginning Friday, July 1, until Friday, June 30, 2023.

The exemption is intended for children ages 5 and under.

Reusable diapers, inserts and single-use diapers are eligible for exempt.

Jewelry, watches, watchbands, umbrellas and handkerchiefs are not included in the exemption.

For more information on the 2022 Sales Tax Exemption and its qualifying items, visit floridarevenue.com/Diapersandclothing .