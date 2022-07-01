ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Diapers, toddler and infant clothing are tax free, beginning July 1 in Florida

By WTXL Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Qualifying diapers and clothing for infants and toddlers are exempt from tax in Florida during the 2022-2023 Children's Diapers and Clothing Sales Tax Exemptions beginning Friday, July 1, until Friday, June 30, 2023.

The exemption is intended for children ages 5 and under.

Reusable diapers, inserts and single-use diapers are eligible for exempt.

Jewelry, watches, watchbands, umbrellas and handkerchiefs are not included in the exemption.

For more information on the 2022 Sales Tax Exemption and its qualifying items, visit floridarevenue.com/Diapersandclothing .

mypcblife.com

Library Card Provides Free State Park Admission

With a Northwest Regional Library System library card, you can check out a Real Florida Reader Day Pass that provides free park admission to Florida’s state parks. If you don’t have a library card, visit your local library to get one. The library card and park pass are free! The Real Florida Reader Day Pass has a 5-day check out period, one checkout per library card. Each Northwest Regional Library System location has park passes. If all are checked out, place a hold by calling your library location. Passes will need to be checked out and returned from the same library location.
FLORIDA STATE
Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

