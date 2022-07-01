ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Company Blasted After Reducing Agreed Starting Salary for Job Seeker

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Redditors slammed the company's "bait-and-switch" offer, and agreed that the applicant "dodged a...

Comments

Peter Ho
3d ago

Employee: There must be a mistake! You said this job pays 6 digits. Boss: It does. You're forgetting the 2 digits after the decimal are part of the 6.



web wizard
4d ago

was training a new employee he stated his starting wage. it was more than I was making and I've been there for years. I told him you better make sure because they RIP people off all the time. when he got his check just the look on his face. I said I told you so. never seen him again.



Claire Livefreeordie
3d ago

Back in the 80's I took a job in a newspaper advertising company. Within a few months, I was asked to train new employees. I was ecstatic thinking wow, they really value my contribution. Shortly after, I was training their newest hire, a young man fresh out of high school...he shared his salary with me & I was horrified to learn that he was being payed substantially more $. I requested a meeting with the top gun there & was basically told other's pay is not my business! Gave my notice right then & there. The struggle is real!



