Hawks promote Landry Fields to general manager

 3 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks promoted assistant general manager Landry Fields to general manager on Friday.

He will report to Travis Schlenk, president of basketball operations.

Fields, 34, spent the past two seasons as assistant GM. He gained his initial front-office experience with the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent four seasons. His duties with the Spurs included serving as general manager of the Austin Spurs, the franchise’s G League affiliate.

Fields played collegiately at Stanford before the New York Knicks selected him No. 39 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft. He played five seasons in the NBA, averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 255 career games (176 starts) with the Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

This offseason is expected to be an active one for the Hawks, who acquired All-Star Dejounte Murray from the Spurs in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday. John Collins and Kevin Huerter, both signed to extensions before the 2021-22 season, are among the Hawks who could be on the trading block.

The Hawks were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs in five games in April.

–Field Level Media

