The Home in Austin is a one of a kind compound in the coveted community of Escala at Barton Creek with panoramic views of Hill Country and Fazio Canyons now available for sale. This home located at 7841 Escala Dr, Austin, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Alexandria Murphy (Phone: 239-404-0832) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO