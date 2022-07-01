ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Geoff Hurst: Euros glory for Lionesses would be major boost for English game

By Mark Mann-Bryans
 4 days ago

The only man to fire England to a major trophy believes Euros success for the Lionesses this summer could have a huge impact on the development of the women’s game in the country.

It is 56 years since Sir Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick as England beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley to lift the World Cup.

Since 1966, England’s men have failed to add to that success – with their penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in last year’s Euro 2020 final the closest they have come.

Now the women’s team have a chance to make an impact on home soil as they head into the Euros as one of the favourites.

Sarina Wiegman ’s side approach the finals in fine form and will have the backing of the crowds as they look to win their first piece of major silverware.

Hurst feels a successful summer for England can bring about lasting improvement to the women’s game in the country.

“It’s fantastic to represent your country in a major tournament,” he told the PA news agency.

“Just those things, playing in a major tournament, in your own country, the chance of playing at Wembley – it is just absolutely fantastic and a huge opportunity and I’m sure the players are going to be terribly excited to be part of that.

“If they can dream that far, it’d be absolutely amazing to have a final at Wembley again and, importantly, I think the tournament itself will attract more young women, young girls to the game, which we’ve seen a gradual improvement over the years.

“It’ll have an unbelievably significant influence on even more young girls wanting to play the game. It’s just absolutely sensational.

“It doesn’t matter how far England go in terms of bringing eyes to the game, but if they won it, that could change the landscape of women’s football in this country for generations to come.”

Hurst also believes any success should trickle down the football pyramid to help those just starting to find their feet in the game.

“As much as we would like to see England do well, grassroots football is the important world,” he added.

“Getting them in now and over a period of time would be a major move forwards.

“The coverage of women’s football has been fantastic. I think when games are seen on TV and you see the women’s footballers talking or doing an advert on TV and seeing them becoming well known in their own right and young girls watching that, it’s a such a major influence on them wanting to play the game and get involved in the game.”

:: McDonald’s Fun Football is offering one million kids access to FREE football over the next four years as part of the largest grassroots football programme in the UK. Start your kids football journey by visiting McDonalds.co.uk/Football

The Independent

Tiger Woods feeling stronger as he warms up for Open Championship at St Andrews

Tiger Woods said his gruelling recovery from serious injury has been worth it as he insisted he is feeling stronger ahead of the Open Championship.But the 15-time major winner admitted he does not know how much longer he can compete at the top level.The 46-year-old American star, who continues to struggle with pain in his right leg following the severe injuries he sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles last year, said he was always determined to play at the 150th Open at the Home of Golf.Woods played in the Masters in April but withdrew from the USPGA Championship...
GOLF
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

From 6 July, Australia is dropping its passenger locator form and ending the requirement for tourists to test or show proof of vaccination on entry - making it one of a handful of long-haul destinations to scrap its remaining Covid travel rules.Mainland Portugal also ended its last remaining Covid rules on 1 July, joining a string of mainly European destinations which have taken the decision to simplify travel.If you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations are your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of...
WORLD
The Independent

Jelena Ostapenko fumes after Wimbledon defeat and brands Tatjana Maria ‘lucky’

Sore loser Jelena Ostapenko was booed off court at Wimbledon and claimed opponent Tatjana Maria was “lucky” after her fourth-round defeat.Latvian Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, threw a water bottle at her chair which fell over as she stormed away following a 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points.She said: “I thought it was my match, I had to win it, and she got just so lucky in some moments so she could come back.“I felt I was the player who had to win this match today.“Of course I’m really disappointed because if I lost...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022: Jasper Philipsen mistakenly celebrates stage 4 victory

Tour de France sprinter Jasper Philipsen celebrated crossing the finish line to win stage four of the race on Tuesday, only to discover he had finished second.The Tour returned to France after an opening three days in Denmark for a hilly 172km route from Dunkirk to Calais on the north coast of the country. Unbeknownst to Philipsen, the man in the yellow jersey Wout van Aert decided to make a solo surge up the final climb of the day and on to the finish, staying out in front to win in impressive style. As Philipsen approached the finish he sprinted...
CYCLING
The Independent

Public invited to vote for Great British Railways HQ after shortlist of six contenders revealed

Six English towns and cities have made the shortlist to become the home of Great British Railways (GBR) – the organisation that will take management of the national network back to the days of British Rail.The contenders are Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne or York. Forty-two towns and cities bid for the role, which is likely to provide a massive economic boost for the eventual winner.Among those that will be especially disappointed by failing to make the shortlist are Darlington and nearby Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham, given that the world’s first public railway to use steam locomotives linked them in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Tatjana Maria’s Wimbledon run goes on with quarter-final win over Jule Niemeier

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continued her remarkable run at Wimbledon by securing a maiden semi-final appearance at the All England Club with victory over compatriot Jule Niemeier.The 34-year-old, who gave birth to youngest daughter Cecilia last April, fought back from a set down to win the all-German contest 4-6 6-2 7-5 in two hours and 17 minutes on Court One.It meant Maria marched into her first major semi-final on her 35th appearance in the main draw of a grand slam to keep defying the odds in SW19.The moment @Maria_Tatjana sealed a stunning quarter-final comeback victory ✅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3cH7NZDNxB— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic produces epic five-set comeback to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Novak Djokovic stared into the brink as the bombardment from the fearless Jannik Sinner threatened to shatter his aura of invincibility at Wimbledon. He stared at himself, in fact, in the bathroom mirror and at two sets down. He emerged, shaken but unscathed, battling to extend his unbeaten streak at the Championships to 26 matches and keep his title defence alive, but only after the 20-year-old Italian gave him the mightiest of scares.Djokovic shot a cold and lingering look down the other end of Centre Court as Sinner stormed into a shock but deserved two-set lead. Djokovic’s form at SW19...
TENNIS
