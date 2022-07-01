ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Interesting Tale About How Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Met

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dedicated Swifties will know that Taylor will most likely drop hints in her songs about her current relationship situation, so keep your ears...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Kiss While Swimming Together In The Bahamas: Photo

Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, were spotted in a rare moment of PDA while on vacation in The Bahamas! The pair were photographed Sunday kissing and hugging each other as they cooled off in the aqua blue water and looked as in love as ever. It appears the super low-key couple wanted to stay under the radar as much as possible and borrowed Lenny Kravitz‘s Airstream trailer to stay in during their romantic trip. Now that’s a nice “Getaway Car”!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Uses Taylor Swift Song In Latest TikTok & Fans Go Wild Over ‘Taylena’

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift proved there’s nothing like a true-blue friend. The Only Murders in the Building star and her “Carolina” singer BFF showed their unwavering support of each other during a TikTok video on Thursday, June 23. It all started with Selena sharing a sneak peek at her new makeup by doing a tutorial with Taylor’s song “The Man” blasting in the background. Taylor returned the favor by commenting, “It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Louis Vuitton
SheKnows

Barack & Michelle Obama Gush With Pride, Sharing Adorable Baby Snapshots on Daughter Malia's 24th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. Barack and Michelle Obama were feeling a bit sentimental this Fourth of July — not only was it Independence Day, but it was also the birthday of their oldest daughter, Malia. The Hollywood writer celebrated her 24th birthday and mom and dad honored her with sweet baby photos for all the world to see. Barack Obama shared a photo of Malia as a baby wearing a purple onesie with a pink and white-striped bib around her neck. He looked proudly at his first child as she looked at the camera with her chubby little...
U.S. POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo bring down the house while performing at PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration

Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo impressed audiences with their incredible performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration at the United States Capitol. While taking the stage on the Fourth of July, all eyes were on the Better Than You Left Me hitmaker, 39, as...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rebel Wilson cozies up to girlfriend Ramona Agruma for romantic helicopter ride

Sky-high Rebel-ion! Rebel Wilson took her romance with Ramona Agruma to new heights over the weekend, enjoying a dreamy helicopter excursion over Iceland. A post shared to her Instagram Stories showed the “Pitch Perfect” star, 42, and her fashion-designer girlfriend in matching blue puffer coats, standing in front of a firehouse-red chopper with a flat, grassy landscape unfolding behind them. “Trying to look cool whilst freezing 😜,” Wilson, 42, wrote in text overlaying the image. A subsequent snap captured a headset-clad Wilson in-flight in the aircraft. Earlier this week, the “Bridesmaids” actress posted another pic to Instagram depicting herself mostly immersed in a small body...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy