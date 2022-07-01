ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say Costco's New Rice Tastes Exactly Like Chipotle's Famous Cilantro Lime Rice

By Justina Huddleston
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some people order burritos and burrito bowls at Costco with no rice, and we have to admit that we just don’t get it. Sure, you can fit more beans and meat in the burrito without it, but why would you want to skip one of the best parts about Chipotle: their cilantro lime rice? It’s a food that’s spawned all sorts of copycat recipes online, from cilantro lime rice burrito bowls at home, to cilantro lime cauliflower rice . So when Costco fan account CostcoDeals on Instagram shared that there was a new organic cilantro and lime rice product at Costco — and that it’s ready to eat in just 90 seconds — people freaked out.

Ritka’s Organic Cilantro & Lime Rice is currently available to Costco members in the northeast, including stores in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Vermont, and Washington DC. Each box contains six 8-oz pouches, and to prepare them all you need to do is tear the top of the pouch so the rice can vent, microwave it for 90 seconds, and fluff the rice when done. You can have an instant base for your next burrito bowl, and the rice makes for a tasty side dish alongside a number of different dinner options, too.

How does it taste? According to one commenter, “I’ve bought this before! It tastes just like Chipotle rice!”

Some critics of the product were upset to see that it contains “poisonous seed oils,” but the seed oil bogeyman has been thoroughly debunked with a huge amount of scientific data.

What if you don’t have a Costco membership ? You won’t be doomed to buy rice at Chipotle forevermore. We found a very similar, though not organic, dupe for this product on Amazon: Somos Cilantro Lime White Rice.

Whichever brand you choose, you’re bound to save money when you can make your beloved cilantro lime rice at home instead of ordering delivery from Chipotle all the time…which means you’ll have more money in the bank to splurge on Costco’s best bakery items .

