Colorado Avalanche Defenseman Bowen Byram Gets Stopped By Police At His Own Stanley Cup Parade

Ya gotta love when you’re a professional athlete and a local celebrity, ESPECIALLY after winning a championship…

And the police don’t recognize you.

That’s exactly what happened to Bowen Byram, the Canadian defenseman for the Stanley Cup champs Colorado Avalanche.

Tons of people were in Denver, Colorado yesterday to celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup victory in more than 20 years, after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Needless to say, Denver may have been the happiest place on Earth yesterday at the parade, and there might not be a single player on the Avalanche roster that will remember any of it.

For example, take it from Finnish forward Mikko Rantenen, who was so drunk he could no longer remember how to speak English:

The team also celebrated their massive trophy to “All The Small Things” by Blink-182, as everybody should:

With that being said, 21-year-old Byram was having the time of his life, as he’s just now able to legally drink in the states.

He jumped off the fire truck he was riding on with his teammates, and was hyping up the crowd like there was no tomorrow.

Although he’s reppin’ an Avalanche jersey like the rest of the team, the Denver police didn’t seem to recognize him one bit, and the cop was about ready to throw him in jail and throw away the key:

Aside from the fact that Byram had a little scare with the cops, the city of Denver did this one right.

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Tyler Matzek Confronted By Police At World Series Parade

This whole situation with Byram reminds me of this gem, when Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek was nearly arrested at their World Series parade…

Only three days removed from the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, the team has finally been able to take the trophy back to their home city for the parade.

As you can imagine, the city is going absolutely bonkers after the win, as it’s been a whole 26 years since they won their last World Series.

It was a whole team effort to win of course, especially from the pitching staff. And one of the biggest heroes of the Braves in the postseason?

Relief pitcher Tyler Matzek.

The man had struggled at times during the regular season with consistency, but boy, the man was absolutely electric in the postseason (electric in the celebration as well).

Anybody who watched a Braves game this season, especially during the postseason, would know who Matzek is.

Except for the police apparently…

Matzek was living it up during the parade earlier, hyping up the crowd (and pounding a few Natty Lights… respect), and according to a video posted on Twitter, the cops thought he was just some random fan playing in the middle of the road.

They snatched him up in the street and surrounded him until they could verify that he was actually on the team. Meanwhile fans watching the parade were yelling at the cops that it was Tyler.

A pretty hilarious moment in the grand scheme of things.