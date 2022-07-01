ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Avalanche Defenseman Bowen Byram Gets Stopped By Police At His Own Stanley Cup Parade

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZTOS_0gSAcdI600

Ya gotta love when you’re a professional athlete and a local celebrity, ESPECIALLY after winning a championship…

And the police don’t recognize you.

That’s exactly what happened to Bowen Byram, the Canadian defenseman for the Stanley Cup champs Colorado Avalanche.

Tons of people were in Denver, Colorado yesterday to celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup victory in more than 20 years, after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Needless to say, Denver may have been the happiest place on Earth yesterday at the parade, and there might not be a single player on the Avalanche roster that will remember any of it.

For example, take it from Finnish forward Mikko Rantenen, who was so drunk he could no longer remember how to speak English:

The team also celebrated their massive trophy to “All The Small Things” by Blink-182, as everybody should:

With that being said, 21-year-old Byram was having the time of his life, as he’s just now able to legally drink in the states.

He jumped off the fire truck he was riding on with his teammates, and was hyping up the crowd like there was no tomorrow.

Although he’s reppin’ an Avalanche jersey like the rest of the team, the Denver police didn’t seem to recognize him one bit, and the cop was about ready to throw him in jail and throw away the key:

Aside from the fact that Byram had a little scare with the cops, the city of Denver did this one right.

Los Angeles Rams fans? Take note, because this “celebration” was absolutely pitiful…

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Tyler Matzek Confronted By Police At World Series Parade

This whole situation with Byram reminds me of this gem, when Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek was nearly arrested at their World Series parade…

Only three days removed from the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, the team has finally been able to take the trophy back to their home city for the parade.

As you can imagine, the city is going absolutely bonkers after the win, as it’s been a whole 26 years since they won their last World Series.

It was a whole team effort to win of course, especially from the pitching staff. And one of the biggest heroes of the Braves in the postseason?

Relief pitcher Tyler Matzek.

The man had struggled at times during the regular season with consistency, but boy, the man was absolutely electric in the postseason (electric in the celebration as well).

Anybody who watched a Braves game this season, especially during the postseason, would know who Matzek is.

Except for the police apparently…

Matzek was living it up during the parade earlier, hyping up the crowd (and pounding a few Natty Lights… respect), and according to a video posted on Twitter, the cops thought he was just some random fan playing in the middle of the road.

They snatched him up in the street and surrounded him until they could verify that he was actually on the team. Meanwhile fans watching the parade were yelling at the cops that it was Tyler.

A pretty hilarious moment in the grand scheme of things.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Goaltending Should Be the Avalanche’s No. 1 Priority

As the Denver street sweepers continue to remove confetti from the parade route traveled by the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, and as the players start their rotation of turns with the Cup, Colorado’s executive vice president and general manager, Joe Sakic, turns the page and begins the plan for the 2022-23 season. Sakic, who has been lauded as a brilliant architect of the 2022 championship team, and who also won the Stanley Cup as the Avalanche team captain in 1996 and 2001, will have his hands full.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev changes agents

The Tampa Bay Lightning cleared out cap space moving forward by selling off Ryan McDonagh, and now one of the biggest options on their to-do list is signing Mikhail Sergachev to a long-term extension. Heading into the final year of his current deal, the 24-year-old will be eligible to sign an extension this summer and will now be doing it with new representation.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Flyers goalie prospect hospitalized after getting arrested in Russia

On May 7, the Philadelphia Flyers signed Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov to a one-year, entry-level contract. According to Philly Voice, the 25-year-old was arrested in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Friday for allegedly avoiding military service. Friday night, an ambulance transported Fedotov from the St. Petersburgh military commissariat to a hospital. According to Radio Free Europe, […] The post Flyers goalie prospect hospitalized after getting arrested in Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seize 10,000+ pounds of illegal fireworks

Police in Denver seized an estimated 10,000+ pounds of fireworks over the weekend. The fireworks were being sold out of a residence in northwest Denver on Friday night. Police said the investigation is underway and didn't release any arrest information.All fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. That includes possession of fireworks in addition to igniting the fireworks. RELATED: Fireworks are illegal in Denver, here's how to report them
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

How the Broncos’ New Owners Could Affect Their Roster

Last month, news broke of a financial contract that made sports history. As of June 7, the Denver Broncos reached a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for $4.65 billion, a record-high price for any sports franchise in North America. The new owners are a collection of some of very wealthy individuals including Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, among others. Though the purchase must be approved by 24 of the league’s owners, it is likely to move forward. So what does this change in ownership mean for the team’s roster?
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

PIERRE MCGUIRE RETURNS TO TV AFTER BEING AXED BY THE SENS

With the type of resume Pierre McGuire has, it's not really surprising that he didn't need to wait long for his first job after recently being let go by the Ottawa Senators. McGuire lasted less than a year as the Sens' Senior Vice President of Player Development, after serving in the broadcast booth for several years. Now, he's back.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Detroit Red Wings

Free agency is now less than two weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There are several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Bowen Byram
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Yardbarker

Report: Kris Letang, Penguins progressing toward deal worth 'around $7-$8 million per year'

The Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Kris Letang are reportedly close to agreeing on a new contract. According to the editor-in-chief of The Fourth Period, Dave Pagnotta, Letang and the Penguins have made progress on a new deal over the last 24 hours. A guest on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Friday, Pagnotta added that the contract would pay Letang around $7-8 million yearly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Monday Musings: Schwartz Returns, Trades, NHL Draft and More

Montreal hosts the NHL starting today as draft-eligible players, scouts, managers, coaches, media and fans converge for the 2022 NHL entry draft. Teams will conduct some final interviews with players, talk to opposing GMs about trades today, tomorrow and Wednesday and then the first round of the draft begins Thursday evening at 5 p.m. MT. Rounds 2-7 will be on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. MT.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL FIRST-ROUND PICK RETIRES, TEAM SAYS HE'S EXPECTED TO FULFIL HIS CONTRACT

A weird situation is developing with a former first-round pick in the NHL draft. Viktor Tikhonov, taken 28th overall by the then Phoenix Coyotes in 2008, took to his wife's Instagram Monday to announce he's retiring after 17 years of playing hockey at a high level. Tikhonov said his body is telling him it's time to hang up the skates.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Stanley Cup#Rams#Parade#Canadian#Finnish
Morgan Tilton

Nation's first electric bike trade show launches in Denver

The nation's first-ever electric bike trade show is launching in Denver, Colorado.(Photo provided by the (e)revolution e-bike trade show.) Lost Paddle Events, which owns the Big Gear Show, will debut an electric bike trade show that is the first known e-bike-focused national trade show in the country, if not the world.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Jake DeBrusk reportedly rescinds trade request

After initially requesting a trade from the Boston Bruins back in November, forward Jake DeBrusk has rescinded that request, reports TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. According to Rishaug, DeBrusks’s agent, Rick Valette and Bruins GM Don Sweeney spoke some time last week, Valette informing the Bruins that DeBrusk rescinded the request and would be happy to remain a member of the Bruins organization going forward. Rishaug adds that while DeBrusk could technically still be moved this offseason, it would be unlikely to happen at this point.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Partying With Stanley Cup: NFL World Reacts

It's good to be Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback won a couple of Super Bowls during his playing days. Manning won one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos. Manning got to celebrate another championship this week, though. The Hall of Fame quarterback was spotted celebrating...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

159K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy