Brown Deer's new Public House 55 taproom and beer garden pours Karben4 beers

The new Public House 55 taproom and beer garden , 8725 N. Deerwood Drive in Brown Deer, is pouring beers from Madison's Karben4 Brewing and serving pizza and snacks.

The taproom is operated by F Street Hospitality , the owner of area Pizza Man restaurants. (One of its other properties is Bottle House 42, which shares a building with Milwaukee Brewing Co. in the redeveloped Pabst complex in Milwaukee.) The Brown Deer taproom's name is a reference to 1955, the year the village was incorporated.

Through July 3, customers at the taproom will have a chance to win drinks, Karben4 pint glasses and Public House 55 koozies.

Public House 55, which opened Wednesday, also has green space beyond the beer garden, and leashed dogs are allowed on the patio. It's planning to hold bags tournaments and other activities.

Happy hour, with $1 off draft beers, is 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Public House 55's hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 3 to 10 p.m., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

The lineup of beers , which will change periodically, now includes Fantasy Factory IPA, Midwesty Pilsner, Hawk Jones session IPA and Threat Level: Midnight, an imperial s'mores stout.

The taproom has eight Karben4 draft lines in all, plus canned Karben4 hard seltzers and other canned and bottled beverages, including Wisco Pop soda.

Taproom snacks on hand for opening week include Milwaukee Pretzel Co.'s pretzel with cheese dip, white cheddar cheese curds and potato chips.

Customers also can order from the two or three kinds of Pizza Man pizzas at the taproom. They're prepared at the Pizza Man Pronto express location in Mequon and baked at Public House 55.

Updates and events will be posted at Public House 55's website, publichouse-55.com , or its Instagram and Facebook accounts.

More: Parallel 44 Winery of the Year, and more things to know in Milwaukee food and drink news this week

More: Wisconsin summer things to do guide: concerts, festivals, beer gardens, state parks, camping

Contact Carol at carol.deptolla@jrn.com or (414) 224-2841, or through the Journal Sentinel Food & Home page on Facebook . Follow her on Twitter at @mkediner or Instagram at @mke_diner .

Sign up for our Dish newsletter to get food and dining news delivered to your inbox.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brown Deer's new Public House 55 taproom and beer garden pours Karben4 beers