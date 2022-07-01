ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer's new Public House 55 taproom and beer garden pours Karben4 beers

By Carol Deptolla, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

The new Public House 55 taproom and beer garden , 8725 N. Deerwood Drive in Brown Deer, is pouring beers from Madison's Karben4 Brewing and serving pizza and snacks.

The taproom is operated by F Street Hospitality , the owner of area Pizza Man restaurants. (One of its other properties is Bottle House 42, which shares a building with Milwaukee Brewing Co. in the redeveloped Pabst complex in Milwaukee.) The Brown Deer taproom's name is a reference to 1955, the year the village was incorporated.

Through July 3, customers at the taproom will have a chance to win drinks, Karben4 pint glasses and Public House 55 koozies.

Public House 55, which opened Wednesday, also has green space beyond the beer garden, and leashed dogs are allowed on the patio. It's planning to hold bags tournaments and other activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9VIm_0gSAcYpL00

Happy hour, with $1 off draft beers, is 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Public House 55's hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 3 to 10 p.m., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

The lineup of beers , which will change periodically, now includes Fantasy Factory IPA, Midwesty Pilsner, Hawk Jones session IPA and Threat Level: Midnight, an imperial s'mores stout.

The taproom has eight Karben4 draft lines in all, plus canned Karben4 hard seltzers and other canned and bottled beverages, including Wisco Pop soda.

Taproom snacks on hand for opening week include Milwaukee Pretzel Co.'s pretzel with cheese dip, white cheddar cheese curds and potato chips.

Customers also can order from the two or three kinds of Pizza Man pizzas at the taproom. They're prepared at the Pizza Man Pronto express location in Mequon and baked at Public House 55.

Updates and events will be posted at Public House 55's website, publichouse-55.com , or its Instagram and Facebook accounts.

