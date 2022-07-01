ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

July 4 Fireworks Shows Shuttered by Staff Shortages, Supply Chain Issues

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lack of fireworks shows may not be the only "disheartening" aspect of the holiday, as some foods popular for an upcoming Fourth of July cookout have increased in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

 

CBS Sacramento

Protesters March Onto I-5 Through Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning. The protesters were part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march that happened at the California State Capitol earlier in the day. The protesters say they wanted to highlight the impact happening to women’s rights this Independence Day in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Many of us here are gathered to protest the religious takeover of the United States,” said Carlos Michaud, one of the protesters. Around noontime, the protesters marched up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time. Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway. Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento mayor discusses downtown safety after L Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discussed the gun violence that erupted in downtown Sacramento early on the Fourth of July morning. “We’ve increased our police presence downtown, there’s a more active police presence yet these incidents are random you just don’t know,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. Sacramento is looking to take a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mynspr.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Person
Tiffany Evans
12news.com

9 Arizona counties have 'high' level of COVID-19, masks encouraged indoors

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and eight other Arizona counties have a "high" level of COVID-19 transmissions and residents in those regions should start wearing masks inside public places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated numbers tracked by the CDC show more counties in Arizona are...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

California Sandwich Chain Opening New Restaurant in Town

More sandwich options are coming your way.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. For most of the year, Tucson sandwich chain eegee’s has made restaurant news for its push into metro Phoenix. However, it is not the only chain slinging sandwiches that has eyes on pushing into the Valley market. One California chain recently opened several restaurants in the area and continues to expand its presence around greater Phoenix.
TUCSON, AZ
#Fireworks Show#Parks And Recreation#Economy#Parks Recreation
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the “it” destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - One person was killed and four injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, police said on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened near 15th Street and L Street just after 2 a.m. The downtown area is near nightclubs and restaurants. The Sacramento Bee reported the shooting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheDailyBeast

3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
