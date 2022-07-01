ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morse, LA

Village of Morse prepares for 4th of July Fete

By Taylor Toole
KATC News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yf5tl_0gSAbijw00

Friday is opening night for Independence Day celebrations in the village of Morse.

The party starts at 4 pm until midnight Friday and continues through the weekend. Admission is free, but proceeds from food and drinks purchased goes to fund the continued building of a new Recreational Park for the area's children.

"We don't have a dedicated baseball park or actual park for kids to go and hang out and play on playground equipment, play baseball, basketball, any of that," said Recreational Festival Board President Adam Badeaux. "It's very important because if we had that, kids from all towns would be able to come over here to use that equipment and they would enjoy it."

KATC spoke with those in charge of putting the event together. As a newly elected board, they said they had limited time to plan for the weekend's festivities.

"We were elected as board members two months ago so we decided we were going to do a July fete because of the fourth of July, so it took us a month to get it together and get this going," Cassie Gauthreaux, Recreational Festival Board Vice President, told KATC.

From local food, a farmer's market, live music, fun jumps, an obstacle course, waterslides, a petting zoo, and of course, fireworks — the Board said there will be plenty for everyone to do.

Below is a schedule for the weekend:

Friday (4 pm to midnight) -
Music by CJ the DJ from 4 until 8
Music by Curtis Breaux from 8 until midnight

Saturday (9 am to midnight) -
Music by DJ Crak from 9 am until 4
Petting zoo and pony rides from 9 until mid-day
Music by George Prejean and the Cajun Redemption from 4 until 8
Music by TJ Gautreaux from 9 pm until midnight

Sunday (11 am until "end of day") -
Music by DJ Crazy Chick from 11 am until end of day

The fete will be held at 221 S Kruttschnitt Avenue in Morse.

------------------------------------------------------------
