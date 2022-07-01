ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Two taco trucks collide leaving one driver trapped inside

By Natalie Eyster
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Two taco food trucks collided in the middle of an intersection on Houston's Southwest side. The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday...

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-150 were their father and uncle. The four work at a golf course in the Atascocita area and report to work at 3 am on Sundays to prepare the course for play. They were on the way back home when the crash occurred. The F-150 was northbound on FM 1314 when it crossed the center line and slammed into a traffic signal pole used by the fire department to turn the traffic signal to red as they exit the fire station. Firefighters were preparing breakfast when they heard something hit the fire station. As they exited they saw the crash. The impact was so great that the truck door launched over 50-yards and struck the building. DPS is investigating the crash and has not yet determined what the cause was.
WILLIS, TX
1 child dead, another injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON - A child is dead and another was seriously injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday. Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, suspects, or witnesses but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot, and taken to an area hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
Man, woman shot near food truck in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man and woman were shot while patronizing a food truck in northeast Houston Sunday. It happened on Annunciation near Homestead around 8:25 p.m. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, a man and woman were in a vehicle...
HOUSTON, TX
Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
SPRING, TX
WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
One Child Dead, One Injured Following Drive-By Shooting

One child is dead and another is injured following a drive-by shooting in North Houston. Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they didn’t find anything, but learned two children had been taken to area hospital with gunshot wounds. A five-year-old died from their injuries, while an eight-year-old is expected to recover.
HOUSTON, TX
Male Tazed, In Custody After Breaking Into Charterwood Home

A male is in custody after breaking into a home in the Charterwood subdivision. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrived and found forced entry to the home. The deputy found a male inside the home. The male suspect is in custody after being tazed. No threat to public. ——————...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED ON LAKE CONROE

Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The location was the Little Lake Creek Cove just off Bentwater. A short time ago, using side-scan sonar they were able to locate the victim. The diver has since recovered the victim. We will update you as soon as we have additional information.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
HCSO: Man found shot to death in possible robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death and authorities are searching for clues in the killing, believing that he was killed as part of a robbery. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot of a dry cleaners store.
HOUSTON, TX
Reward offered: Who killed Ashod Williams?

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Ashod Williams. On Sept. 26, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest. Details...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
DROWNING ON LAKE CONROE

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol along with North Montgomery County Fire and Conroe Fire are currently searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen after he jumped off a boat in the Little Lake Creek Cove of Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX

