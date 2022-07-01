ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocker Travis Barker 'beat the odds' before and will again, says ex Shanna Moakler

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Blink-182 and the Transplants drummer Travis Barker is getting well wishes from his ex-wife after he was hospitalized this week .

Former beauty queen and "Celebrity Big Brother" star Shanna Moakler, who was married to the rocker from 2004 to 2008, was among Barker's family members who've publicly asked for prayers and to wish the ailing rocker well.

Moakler thanked anyone "who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," according to a Friday statement from her publicist.

The "Pacific Blue" actor and former Aquabats drummer notably co-starred in the MTV reality series "Meet the Barkers," which ran on the cable network for two seasons from 2005 to 2006. She and Barker share two children, 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon. Alabama has taken to social media repeatedly to share sporadic glimpses of her dad while he's reportedly being treated for pancreatitis , an inflammation of the abdominal organ that helps with digestion and regulation of blood sugar.

"I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," Moakler said, name-checking "The Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian, 43, who has pulled Barker, 46, back into the spotlight over the past year with their PDA-heavy romance . The couple recently wed in a series of official and unofficial ceremonies stateside and abroad.

Moakler, a former Playboy playmate and Miss USA, said she's praying for a speedy recovery for her ex and for the comfort of their children "as I know they are very concerned and worried."

"Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children," she added.

In 2018, Barker was hospitalized and readmitted because of blood clots in each arm, according to People . He also suffered from a staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can cause swelling, inflammation and pain.

Speaking to Men’s Health in 2021 , the drummer said that a 2008 plane crash put him in the hospital with third-degree burns on 65% of his body. He said the incident, in which four of the six passengers died , prompted him to quit prescription drugs.

On Tuesday, the "All the Small Things" musician was reportedly complaining of cramps and suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk, People said. He was reportedly first taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, then transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for additional care . Photos published by TMZ showed Kardashian by his side.

However, official details and updates directly from Barker and Kardashian's teams have been scarce. A representative for Barker did not respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment, and a representative for Kardashian declined to comment.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Alabama State
