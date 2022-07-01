TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be the best day of the week. Temperatures will land in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Our starting temperatures will be in the low 50s tomorrow morning, but the winds will be much stronger. The wind may get up to around 20 mph on Friday, and it will definitely pick up as the weekend goes along.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO