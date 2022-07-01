ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KTUL

Tulsa's first all-Christmas store opens in Utica Square

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's first and only all-Christmas store opens Friday. The mother-and-daughter duo behind Amber Marie & Company, Jere and Amber Welch, are already in the Christmas spirit. The store is located in the old Pottery Barn Kids location at Utica Square. It's filled with all kinds...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa shoppers feel Christmas season can't start "too soon"

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s first Christmas-exclusive store opened Friday – ten days before Halloween. One would think every elf on a shelf would be trick-or-treating right now, but Christmas just keeps creeping on up. Many Tulsans are already possessed by the holiday spirit. Apparently, the holiday...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Broken Arrow to upgrade Outdoor Warning Siren System

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announced plans to improve it's Outdoor Warning Siren System with new technology that will have 360 degree sound coverage. The City Council approved the purchase of 21 Whelan WPS2910 10-cell sirens that can be heard in any direction at 4,000 watts and has a range of sound of 6,100 feet. It also has a solar powered recharging system that can be beneficial when electricity is unavailable.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

FRIDAY FORECAST: Sunny and windy, summer-like temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This will be another beautiful day with sunny skies. It will feel like the summer has returned with the temperatures in the upper 80s. The winds will drive that heat with southerly flow at 10-20 mph. The weekend will feature warm temperatures and strong southerly...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

BooHaHa: Oklahoma's largest Halloween event returns to Brookside

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's largest Halloween event is returning to Brookside for its 30th year on Saturday. The BooHaHa parade will have about 50 floats and businesses will be passing out candy. After the parade, there will be kid's zones for face painting, costume contests, and bouncy houses.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Grab your beer stein and lederhosen, Tulsa's Oktoberfest has begun

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's that time of year to grab your beer stein and head to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park. Oktoberfest opened its gates to the public this afternoon. Tulsa’s Oktoberfest is ranked in the top five Oktoberfest festivals in the states, according to USA Today....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Breeze Airways announces new nonstop flight from Tulsa to Orlando

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Breeze Airways announced its plans to add a nonstop flight between Tulsa and Orlando beginning in March of next year. Breeze will be the only carrier at TIA to serve Orlando International Airport. Allegiant Air currently serves the Orlando Sanford International Airport. MCO will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Chilly start, beautiful afternoon

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be the best day of the week. Temperatures will land in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Our starting temperatures will be in the low 50s tomorrow morning, but the winds will be much stronger. The wind may get up to around 20 mph on Friday, and it will definitely pick up as the weekend goes along.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

HallowZOOeen kicks off 40th year of celebrations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is kicking off it's 40th year of HallowZOOeen, a scary but not too scary Halloween experience. HallowZOOeen happens over two weekends at the Tulsa Zoo, from Oct. 21 to 23 and Oct. 28 to 30, and offers day and night experiences. “We’re...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TSET program to conduct educational visits at local tobacco retailers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's TSET Healthy Living Program announced it is conducting tobacco retailer education visits at local stores through October. The program is working to reduce youth access to tobacco in response to feedback from recent community wellness surveys and listening sessions, said Corey Love, the lead coordinator of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Tulsa County.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Adoption fees waived at Tulsa Animal Welfare through Halloween

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Animal Welfare announced on Monday that adoption fees for all animals at the shelter will be waived through Oct. 31. As part of the No Tricks All Treats event, animals will be free to adopt and will come spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Tulsa King' advance screening coming to two Oklahoma AMC Theaters

TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The series premiere of the "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, is coming to AMC Theaters as part of a double-screening. People can come to AMC Theaters in Owasso and Tulsa to see an advance double-screening of "Tulsa King" and the Season 5 Premiere of "Yellowstone".
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow police warning about rise in mail theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police are warning about a rise in mail theft recently. In a Facebook video, the department says the thieves have targeted the post office near 71st and County Line Road more than a dozen times this year. Detective Brett Burton says they're taking...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

