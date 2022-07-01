Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see a 16 percent rate hike for the summer - here's why
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see higher bills starting this...www.wthitv.com
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see higher bills starting this...www.wthitv.com
I don't believe it will be temporary, once anytime they raise something and they say it's going to be temporary well I haven't seen a be temporary always stays!
There’s another one coming soon. It will be a total of 33%. Duke shouldn’t be doing this. Especially if the customers knew what the bonuses were on the company employees side from a office secretary to supervision to management all the way up to the president of the company. That number is in the multi millions they pass out. Yet they do almost close to nothing to upgrade their system.
What in the world is going on? Biden gets in and EVERYTHING is going up!
Comments / 23