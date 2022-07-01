ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see a 16 percent rate hike for the summer - here's why

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see higher bills starting this...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 23

Bonnie
3d ago

I don't believe it will be temporary, once anytime they raise something and they say it's going to be temporary well I haven't seen a be temporary always stays!

Reply
8
working class
2d ago

There’s another one coming soon. It will be a total of 33%. Duke shouldn’t be doing this. Especially if the customers knew what the bonuses were on the company employees side from a office secretary to supervision to management all the way up to the president of the company. That number is in the multi millions they pass out. Yet they do almost close to nothing to upgrade their system.

Reply
2
America first
3d ago

What in the world is going on? Biden gets in and EVERYTHING is going up!

Reply(8)
7
Related
WISH-TV

Heat index could rise to 107 in Indianapolis; advisories issued across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana's power grid at high risk for energy emergencies

GREENSBURG, Indiana — Rhonda Jackson isn’t counting on the utility industry to keep her water pumps running at Jackson’s Nursery in Greensburg, Indiana. The company has invested more than $200,000 since 2016 to install rooftop solar panels and an emergency backup generator. “If the electric went down...
Antelope Valley Press

Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Lawmakers plan response to boost Indiana college-going rate

Indiana lawmakers plan to propose legislative action in response to a new report showing only half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates pursued some form of college education beyond high school. The drop marked the state’s lowest college-going rate in recent history. But despite a Republican supermajority in...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
104.1 WIKY

Utility Customers Will Soon Pay More

Duke Energy customers can expect to see an electric bill increase soon. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a 16-percent rate increase for the company. That’s going to translate into a little less than 23 dollars per bill…
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#For The Summer
WTHI

Here's how you can sign up for Indiana's On My Way Pre-K

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It seems like summer vacation only just started, but it's time to start thinking about the upcoming school year. Applications are still open for Indiana's On My Way Pre-K program. The grant-based program provides access to free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education. It's open to four-year-old Hoosiers...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

2022 Hit a New Low: There’s a Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
wfyi.org

Some new Indiana laws' effects come after July 1, including income tax cut

The majority of laws passed each year by the Indiana General Assembly take effect July 1. But there are always a few that take a little longer. Lawmakers passed a $1 billion tax cut package this year in HEA 1002. But Hoosiers won’t start to see the bulk of those cuts until January. That’s when the first stage of an income tax cut will take effect.
INDIANA STATE
lanereport.com

Eli Lilly investing billions to expand operations in Indiana

— Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is investing $2.1 billion to expand its operations in Indiana. The investment will support two new manufacturing sites and up to 500 new jobs. The new facilities will increase Lilly’s manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, like genetic medicines. Catalent...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Mayo Clinic’s connection to Indiana

A new prescription for health care in central Indiana. Details on how patients will soon have access to medical experts at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. In the Business of Health, Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long and Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer have more on what this means for Hoosier doctors and patients.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy