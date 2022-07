On May 5, 2022, Volume 1 of the NOMADS' Freelance Summit led by freelance wrestlers Miyuki Takase, Maya Yukihi, Rina Yamashita, and Sumire Natsu took place at a sold-out Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The six-match event featured many of the best Joshi freelancers in Japan and was able for wrestling fans to view worldwide. NOMADS' Freelance Summit Vol. 1 was headlined by Takase teaming with Ryo Mizunami of AEW fame to defeat the duo of Yukihi and Yamashita. By all accounts on the outside looking in, it was a success and they announced at the conclusion of the show that Volume 2 will take place on August 5.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO