ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Forge, PA

Fourth of July: Parades, fireworks & live music in the suburbs and city

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed plans for the 4th of July? Rachel Riley...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off With Concert, Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s hope the weather holds up for all the Fourth of July festivities in our area. Things kicked off Friday night with a concert at Eakins Oval and fireworks at Penn’s Landing. “It’s just so joyful, there’s so much great energy. It’s a great way to kick off the summer,” Jessica Waber said. Bringing the energy and enthusiasm this Fourth of July holiday weekend. “I am a force of life, love, and sparkle,” Starfire said. Starfire is the energy curator and hype woman for the Our America Now concert at the Oval on the Parkway. It’s one of the many Welcome America...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Ride to Fireworks in Style on a Colebrookdale Train

BOYERTOWN PA – If you want to reach and watch Pottstown’s GoFourth! fireworks and special activities tonight (Monday, July 4, 2022) in comfort and style, the Colebrookdale Railroad suggests you drive to Boyertown. The highly popular and nationally praised non-profit railroad is offering travel on its “Fireworks Express”...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Forge, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Main Line Media News

Kehoe Rodgers: As always, fingers crossed this Fourth of July

Ah, Fourth of the July – for most people a day of celebrating – enjoying family, friends, food and fireworks. Actually, the holiday doesn’t cause me as much anxiety as it used to. Maybe the curse was lifted, or that annual black cloud moved on to hang over some other poor unsuspecting soul. Whatever the reason – dear God, I hope I’m not jinxing myself – the angst of July 4th hasn’t paid me a visit in several years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Riley
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suburbs#Live Music#Fourth Of July#4th Of July#Fox
Hammonton Gazette

Mourning Father Joe Capella

HAMMONTON—The Reverend Joseph P. Capella, a beloved Catholic priest who served as pastor, a teacher and a chaplain and rector at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, the rector of Camden Catholic High School as well as serving as a member and chaplain of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society and as the former chaplain of the New Jersey Sons of Italy and the Sons of Italy’s National Chaplain, St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and Washington Theological Union in Washington, D.C. Capella was ordained as a Pallottine priest in St. Joseph’s Parish in Hammonton on June 2, 1990, by Bishop James McHugh.
HAMMONTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

Giant Opens New Store In Bucks County

Shoppers ,get ready because a new option to get groceries is now here. A brand new Giant celebrated its grand opening this morning. The 50,340-square-foot supermarket is located on the 1000 block of Second Street Pike in Richboro, Bucks County. The new Giant features a wide selection of fresh food...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy