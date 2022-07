The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $3 billion [recently] to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including $1.3 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support local projects and to protect local roads and bridges from extreme weather and natural disasters. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than $930 million of the total funding.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO