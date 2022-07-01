Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2022 4th of July enforcement period
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced that enforcement efforts will be ramped up during the 4th of July holiday weekend.MDOT: Don’t drink and drive during 4th of July weekend
Troopers will be focusing on speeding and distracted and impaired driving with safety checkpoints. They will be checking for seatbelt use and removing impaired drivers from the road. These efforts will be in effect from Friday, July 1 at 5:00 p.m. to Tuesday, July 5 at 12:00 a.m.
Last year, MHP officials said 151 crashes were investigated with two deaths. Troopers made 146 DUI arrests and gave out 518 citation for restraint violations.
