The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to a Florida brand of ice cream, the agency said Saturday. Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily contacting retailers to recommend against selling its ice cream products until further notice. The CDC says consumers who have the ice cream at home should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched the product.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO