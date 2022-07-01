ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

CHP: One dead in crash on Alisal Road outside east Salinas

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has told KION that at least one person is dead after a crash Friday morning at Alisal Road and Hartnell Road.

CHP said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. when a speeding vehicle hit a piece of farm equipment. The road will be closed for at least another hour.

The remaining details surrounding the crash have yet to be given.

This is a developing story.

