Oklahoma City, OK

EEOC sues Hobby Lobby for alleged disability discrimination

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A national arts-and-crafts retailer based in Oklahoma is being sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In the lawsuit, the EEOC says Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. violated federal law when it refused to reasonably accommodate a cashier in Kansas.

According to the suit, the employee told her manager at Hobby Lobby that she needed to bring her fully trained service dog to work to help with symptoms caused by PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

The company’s human resources representative met with the employee, but said the dog would present a safety concern because a coworker or customer may be allergic to dogs or trip over the dog.

“Even though Hobby Lobby allows customers to bring service dogs and other dogs to the Olathe store, managers were unwilling to allow the employee’s service dog in the store to see whether there was an actual safety concern,” a release by the EEOC read.

After not being able to work without her service dog, the employee was fired.

Officials say Hobby Lobby’s actions violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Millions of Americans are successful, productive workers despite having mental health conditions that can be debilitating,” said Andrea G. Baran, regional attorney for the EEOC’s St. Louis District office. “The ADA ensures equal employment opportunity for these individuals, including those who are assisted by service animals.”

The EEOC filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, seeking back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, and reinstatement of the employee.

“Service animals assist people with many types of disabilities- from vision and mobility impairments to seizure disorders and mental health conditions- to live and work independently. Employers must not reject service animals, or any other reasonable accommodation, based on stereotypes or assumptions regarding the safety or effectiveness of the accommodation,” said David Davis, acting director of the EEOC’s St. Louis District Office.

