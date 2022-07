PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Independence Day! Stepping out the door this morning, we’re looking at a nice day with mostly sunny skies expected for much of it. As we head towards the afternoon and evening we’ll have to watch for some scattered showers making their way into the region with a weak area of energy. These showers sadly look to lineup with sunset and prime fireworks time this evening, before tapering off and leading to clearing skies heading into Tuesday morning. Tuesday appears to be another day that starts off on the nicer side with mostly sunny skies, before more clouds and showers move back into the region mid to late afternoon, and stick with us through the evening.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO