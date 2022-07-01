Joey King Going Full Violent Action Hero in Hulu’s ‘The Princess’ Is An Iconic Flex

In The Princess on Hulu, which began streaming today, you’ll see Joey King break her own hands to escape shackles, stab a dude in the eyeball with a hairpin, roundhouse kick a suit of armor, chug a canister of disgusting beer, and fully decapitate a man. OK… who had Joey King becoming a kung fu action star on their 2022 bingo card? Because this is an iconic flex.

Directed by Vietnamese martial arts filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, with a script from Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, The Princess tells the story of a Princess (played by King) who refuses to be married to a cruel suitor Julius (Dominic Cooper). She gets locked in a tower for her insolence, and Julius overthrows the royal family. But unfortunately for Julius, this princess has been training as a warrior from a young age, thanks to her martial arts mentor, Linh (Veronica Ngo). In other words, this princess won’t stay locked in a tower for long.

Sure enough, the princess snaps her thumbs, slips out of her shackles, and proceeds to brutally murder the guards watching over her. It’s all very metal. The rest of the movie is basically 90 minutes of King stabbing, punching, and kicking the ever-living crap out of various men who underestimate her. It taps into a sort of primal female rage that some viewers may find particularly appealing at the moment, following a certain Supreme Court decision. But mostly, it’s just straightforward, hyper-violent fun, led by King and her stunt team finding increasingly creative and disturbing ways to kill dudes (usually after they say something sexist to her). She runs up walls and back flips over tables. She repels down buildings and slides through sewage pipes. She freakin’ slices a man’s head clean off his body.

Photo: HULU

I have to admit, after watching her star in three Kissing Booth movies—where she played a popular, bubbly high school teen who falls madly in love with the brooding older brother of her BFF—I was not expecting Joey King to become the next John Wick. But she is indisputably an action star in The Princess, and it’s a delightful power move. It’s not that I didn’t think King had the range. She’s already proven that she does with her heartbreaking portrayal of Gypsy Blanchard in the Hulu true-crime series, The Act. It’s just that I didn’t expect to see her covered in quite so much blood this early in her career.

But I’ve never been happier to be proven wrong. It’s clear watching the film that King committed to these stunts 100 percent. In an interview with Good Morning America, the actor described her stunt training as “one of the hardest things I’ve ever put my body through, or done in my life. But also, I understand why people become addicted to it. I felt so invigorated by it and excited to go to work every day and fight. It was amazing.” She added with a laugh, “I just hope I get to be in another action movie soon that requires me to do the same thing.”

In fact, King will be in another action movie very soon: Bullet Train, the Brad Pitt action-comedy coming to theaters in August. Personally, I can’t wait to see who she beats up next.