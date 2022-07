The driver of a jet-powered semitruck died when the vehicle crashed in a fiery accident in Michigan on Saturday, police said. Battle Creek police identified the victim as Chris Darnell, 40, who was behind the wheel of the Shockwave Jet Truck when it raced through or by an explosion and appeared to be in flames, producing a streak of smoke and debris recorded on video.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO