A Luxe Chicago Winery Experience Is Coming To River North This Fall

An expansive two-floor winery will open this Fall in the bustling River North area. Per the name, Chicago Winery plans to serve wine that has been crushed, fermented and bottled up right here in Chicago. Complete with a restaurant, an in-house winery, an exclusive tasting room, and a large event venue, the project is helmed by First Batch Hospitality . With successful winery’s in Brooklyn and DC, the hospitality group is excited to expand into the Windy City’s food and wine scene, and will include Chicago specific design elements to its layout. The decor will be inspired by the city’s transit history and the golden age of passenger train travel, so expect plush booths, golden touches, and plenty of glamour.

There’s a winemaking team dedicated to creating and sourcing the best ingredients, led by the executive director of winemaking, Conor McCormack and First Batch winemaker Erik Subrizi. The team plans to produce 3,500 cases of wine from 50 tons of grapes in the winery’s first year, with ingredients sourced from all wine-growing regions across the U.S.— including the, sometimes limited, materials from Midwest grape-growing regions.

For customers interested in a behind the scenes look at the wine-making process, you’re in luck! Chicago Winery plans to host guided tours throughout its 2,500-square-foot facilities—that conclude with a guided tasting in the first-floor tasting room. There will also be a variety of classes available, including an entry-level introductions to wine, an in-depth blending course, and more.

The first-floor restaurant and bar will be lead by Aliena alum and Chicago based chef, Andrew Graves. The restaurant will serve top quality modern American cuisine with produce and ingredients sourced from local farmers. Another cool aspect? The wine making facility will also be partially visible through the restaurant’s dining room. As for the event space on the second floor, guests are welcome to book the indoor-outdoor area, which includes an enclosed patio with large retractable windows for year-round use.

More information will be released as the space comes together. Drink up!

Address: 739 N Clark St. Chicago, IL