ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A Luxe Chicago Winery Experience Is Coming To River North This Fall

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwJ9w_0gSAYQph00

An expansive two-floor winery will open this Fall in the bustling River North area. Per the name, Chicago Winery plans to serve wine that has been crushed, fermented and bottled up right here in Chicago. Complete with a restaurant, an in-house winery, an exclusive tasting room, and a large event venue, the project is helmed by First Batch Hospitality . With successful winery’s in Brooklyn and DC, the hospitality group is excited to expand into the Windy City’s food and wine scene, and will include Chicago specific design elements to its layout. The decor will be inspired by the city’s transit history and the golden age of passenger train travel, so expect plush booths, golden touches, and plenty of glamour.

There’s a winemaking team dedicated to creating and sourcing the best ingredients, led by the executive director of winemaking, Conor McCormack and First Batch winemaker Erik Subrizi. The team plans to produce 3,500 cases of wine from 50 tons of grapes in the winery’s first year, with ingredients sourced from all wine-growing regions across the U.S.— including the, sometimes limited, materials from Midwest grape-growing regions.

For customers interested in a behind the scenes look at the wine-making process, you’re in luck! Chicago Winery plans to host guided tours throughout its 2,500-square-foot facilities—that conclude with a guided tasting in the first-floor tasting room. There will also be a variety of classes available, including an entry-level introductions to wine, an in-depth blending course, and more.

The first-floor restaurant and bar will be lead by Aliena alum and Chicago based chef, Andrew Graves. The restaurant will serve top quality modern American cuisine with produce and ingredients sourced from local farmers. Another cool aspect? The wine making facility will also be partially visible through the restaurant’s dining room. As for the event space on the second floor, guests are welcome to book the indoor-outdoor area, which includes an enclosed patio with large retractable windows for year-round use.

More information will be released as the space comes together. Drink up!

Address: 739 N Clark St. Chicago, IL

See also: 15 Awesome Rooftops To Check Out In Chicago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
africapearl.com

Where to Watch Chicago 4th of July Fireworks

Chicago summer is here, which means we can finally embrace a season of festivals, outdoor dining, and, thanks to Navy Pier’s bi-weekly shows, plenty of fireworks. The display on Saturday, July 2 will be especially epic, lighting up the night sky with brilliant colors. If you’re planning to join the crowds along Chicago’s expansive lakefront for the show, get there early to guarantee a good viewing spot. And if you’d prefer something slightly less packed, choose from other great places to watch Chicago’s Fourth of July fireworks below.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many families are spending the Fourth of July weekend frustrated, as more than 2,500 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has had about 160 delays and a couple dozen cancellations so far, according to FlightAware. Things were a bit better at Midway International Airport, where more than […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Crowds fill downtown Chicago for Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO — The July Fourth Weekend is underway in Chicago. Tourists and city residents alike filled downtown Saturday ahead of Navy Pier’s fireworks display and the Independence Day Salute at Millennium Park. There was a noticeable police presence as well. Police officers were highly visible along Randolph Street outside and inside of Millennium Park. In […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River North#Food And Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Chicago Winery#First Batch
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: The Tamale Guy opens new location in a Logan Square Bar

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Lakefront Trail Users Horrified As Cars Drive Onto Pedestrian And Bike Path To Avoid Traffic Jam: WATCH: Several people drove on the trail, where vehicles are not permitted. The incident shows a need for more trail protection from drivers, users say.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
thediyplaybook.com

Finally Sprucing Up The Side Of Our House

At the beginning of the year, I revealed my 2022 home goals. Honestly, I’m pretty proud of how we’re doing on that list and I’ll be checking in on our progress in a few weeks here on the blog. In that post, I sheepishly showed you the sad state of the side of our house…
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
biznewspost.com

Tradition or terror? Illegal fireworks spark division among neighbors

In Illinois, only 713 individuals are licensed to display fireworks, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. And, despite the annual booming Fourth of July display that lights up over Winnemac Park in Lincoln Square every year, none of them are likely there. Every Fourth of July, the city...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

April Baker of BHHS Chicago sells record-setting single-family home in Forest Park

The home at 439 Thomas Ave., in Forest Park, has a unique history. And a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago (BHHS Chicago) agent recently took part in its historic purchase. April Baker of the Gillian Baker Team represented the buyers who acquired the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home that sold for $830,000: a record for the area.
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.  Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening. Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to mighty fine gyros and pies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Mickey’s Gyros and Ribs. Located at 525 Harlem in Oak Park, the restaurant is known for serving burgers, gyros, and rib tips. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Happy Apple Pie Shop, located at 226 Harrison in Oak Park. They are known for their variety of pies, like classic apple, strawberry balsamic, and chocolate chess.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
315
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy